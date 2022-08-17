Class is almost back in session as ABC's hit comedy series Abbott Elementary gears up to premiere its second season. With just over a month to go, the first looks are finally coming in, with a brand-new teaser and poster.

The new poster features the show's core cast, including Quinta Brunson as Janine at the center, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa, Tyler James Williams as Gregory, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, Chris Perfetti as Jacob, Janelle James as Ava, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara. They sit, appropriately enough, in a school bus, with a complementary tagline reading, "picking up where they dropped off."

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary-style series set at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. It brings viewers through the daily work lives of a small group of teachers who do the best they can with what they have to educate their students. Where Season 1 occurred almost exclusively within the walls of the school, Season 2 will offer a more in-depth look at the personal lives of the teachers after a long day at work. The new season also received a full season order, a major step up from its 13-episode first season.

Since the show's initial premiere last year, it has garnered massive critical and audience praise and quickly became a well-loved television staple. Most recently, the series led the charge at this year's TCAs, going home with a total of four awards, including Program of the Year. In July, Brunson made Emmy history with three of her nominations.

Beyond its well-earned awards and nominations, Abbott Elementary also strives to serve the greater community. In April, the show launched its "Think Outside the (Lunch) Box" campaign, which aimed to raise awareness about food insecurity and donate 150,000 meals to Feeding America. During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the Abbott Elementary activation not only provided attendees with an immersive experience, it also helped raise money for nationwide Scholastic wishlists.

Abbott Elementary is created, written, and executive produced by Brunson. Additional executive producers include Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Randall Einhorn. Beginning on August 20, the series will expand its streaming reach to both Hulu and HBO Max.

Abbott Elementary returns on Wednesday, September 21 on ABC. Catch up with Season 1 now on Hulu. Check out the new poster and promo below: