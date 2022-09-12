Summer has come to a close, which means that school is back in session. Next week, everyone's favorite group of teachers returns as Abbott Elementary airs its sophomore season. After a brief teaser last month, ABC has shared the official trailer for the season.

The trailer opens with Ava (Janelle James) welcoming everyone back to school. Janine (Quinta Brunson) remains the most optimistic and excited person of the bunch, with the trailer hinting at a few projects she'll be undertaking in Season 2. We also see how she's been focusing more on herself after her break-up with Tariq. Meanwhile, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) faces some growth of his own. Having now embraced his position more since last season, he works to improve as a teacher with the others offering support where they can. The trailer also teases a slew of wacky shenanigans that will take place this season from teachers and students alike. Riddled with one-liners and an upbeat backing song, the trailer promises another season filled with the same hilarious off-beat moments and heart that makes the show so beloved.

Abbott Elementary is set at an underfunded elementary school in Philadelphia. The mockumentary-style show follows a group of teachers as they navigate their daily work lives and try to give their students the best education they can. Where Season 1 took place almost exclusively within the walls of the school, Season 2 will expand the world. Along with what the trailer shows, Season 2 will offer a more in-depth look at the teachers' personal lives after they've spent a long day at work. Unlike Season 1, Season 2 will have nearly double the episode count, clocking in at a total of 22 episodes.

Image via ABC

The series is created, executive produced, and written by Brunson. Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Randall Einhorn also executive produce. Additional cast includes Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara, Lisa Ann Walters as Melissa, Chris Perfetti as Jacob, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson.

Abbott Elementary debuted last year and quickly became a comedy darling, earning fast critical and audience praise. It has already become an award-winning series, having walked home with four TCAs, including Program of the Year. It was nominated for a total of six Emmys, with Brunson making history in three of the categories. The series has already brought home the win for Outstanding Casting in a Comedy Series. The remainder of its categories will be announced during the ceremony on September 12.

Abbott Elementary returns with Season 2 on Wednesday, September 21, streaming next day on Hulu. Season 1 is available to stream now on Hulu and HBO Max. Check out the full Season 2 trailer below: