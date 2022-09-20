It's back to school with Season 2 of Abbott Elementary returning to ABC this September. The hit workplace sitcom comes off the heels of winning 3 Emmy Awards after the show repeatedly broke records in network ratings. It rapidly became an audience and critic favorite with its wholesome and hilarious characters in the setting of a Philadelphia public school. The series joins the fray of successful workplace comedies while also highlighting the true importance of school teachers which the creator, Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show), credits the show’s inspiration to her own middle school teacher.

Brunson stars as Janine Teagues, the overly-enthusiastic second-grade teacher who survived a year after first being a student teacher alongside the history teacher, Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti). The pair’s fresh ambition balances out with the experienced veteran teachers of Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) and Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph). Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) joins the fold as a substitute teacher despite initially applying as a school principal, a position which questionably belongs to the irresponsible Ava Coleman (Janelle James). Altogether, the group of teachers wholeheartedly dedicate their work to their students and navigate the bizarre situations and difficulties that affect public schools.

Luckily, you won’t need to do much homework in the lead-up to Season 2 with this guide that shares how you can watch the upcoming season of Abbott Elementary.

Where and When Can You Watch Abbott Elementary Season 2?

Season 2 will begin airing on ABC starting September 21 at 9 pm ET with each new episode being available to stream on Hulu the next day. The time slot choice by the network speaks volumes of the show’s success since 9 pm is the coveted comedy tent pole slot that was previously held by Modern Family. Additionally, the new season is confirmed for a 22-episode length which is already double the number of episodes that Season 1 held. This means the show will be expected to have a classic full-season run from Fall 2022 to Spring 2023. Every Wednesday, a new episode will air on ABC followed by every Thursday having the episode on Hulu. The first season is also available to stream on both Hulu and HBO Max.

Watch the Abbott Elementary Season 2 Trailer

ABC released the teaser trailer on August 17, 2022, which showed the teachers getting ready in their own ways to return to Abbott Elementary. Of course, it doesn't run as smoothly as they would've hoped when the front doors are still locked with the school's custodian, Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), being totally oblivious to the teachers waiting outside.

Right before the Emmy Awards, the official trailer dropped to capture the back-to-school excitement of the teachers and students despite the assured chaos that will seemingly fill the school year.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode Guide

Episode 1: "Development Day" - September 21st, 2022

Episode 2: "Wrong Delivery" - September 28th, 2022

Episode 3: "Story Samurai" - October 5th, 2022

Episode 4: "The Principal's Office" - October 12th, 2022

Episode 5: "Juice" - October 19th, 2022

Episode 6: "Candy Zombies" - October 26th, 2022

Episode 7: "Attack Ad" - November 2nd, 2022

Episode 8: "Egg Drop" - November 16th, 2022

Episode 9: "Sick Day" - November 30th, 2022

Episode 10: "Holiday Hookah" - December 7th, 2022

Episode 11: "Read-A-Thon" - January 4th, 2023

Episode 12: "Fight" - January 11th, 2023

Episode 13: "Fundraiser" - January 18th, 2023

Episode 14: "TBA"

Episode 15: "TBA"

Episode 16: "TBA"

Episode 17: "TBA"

Episode 18: "TBA"

Episode 19: "TBA"

Episode 20: "TBA"

Episode 21: "TBA"

Episode 22: "TBA"

What is Abbott Elementary Season 2 About?

The conclusion of Season 1 saw major changes for a few of the teachers including Janine who broke up with her long-term boyfriend and Gregory officially joined the school as a proper teacher. The official trailer also offered some peeks into other storylines including that Melissa's class will be getting a potential expansion of more students and Mr. Johnson appearing more often since Davis was recently bumped up to a series regular for this upcoming season. Besides those details, the 22-episode season promises a lot more stories and situations for our favorite teachers to handle together. Below is the synopsis for the premiere episode:

The teachers are back at Willard R. Abbott Public School for development week, a time to prepare for the upcoming year before the students’ first day of school. Post-breakup, Janine is determined to start the year off right and leave her problems at home. With this new outlook, she takes on organizing the faculty mixer and announces a special celebrity surprise she planned for the kids’ first day. Meanwhile, Ava runs a side hustle out of the school parking lot and Gregory, now a full-time teacher, is in over his head with the curriculum.

Other Shows like Abbott Elementary You Can Watch

The workplace comedy is a refined, formulaic subgenre of comedy series that highlights the day-to-day routines or misadventures of an eccentric but lovable group of employees. Within a fixed work environment often comes endless possibilities of comical circumstances and the nurturing of many character dynamics and developments. The following comedy series captured hilarious scenes along with heartfelt moments among their quirky and diverse ensembles that became a family in their respective workplaces or institutions.

Parks and Recreation (2009-2015): Perhaps the most similar series to Abbott Elementary right down to the mockumentary style and peppy lead protagonist, the show focuses on Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), an up-and-coming deputy director in charge of the Pawnee, Indiana parks and recreation department. Upon hearing a complaint from a local nurse named Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) and her injured boyfriend, Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt), Leslie vows to transform a construction pit into a community park. Yet, the desired project brings about several difficulties which Leslie and her ragtag staff team must resolve in their own absurd ways. After a rocky start with its first season, Parks and Recreation became a major fan-favorite series that even earned nominations from the Emmys and a Golden Globe win for Poehler. Notably, the ‘will they-won’t they’ romance of Leslie and Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) appears to be what Janine and Gregory are modeled after.

Superstore (2015-2021): This workplace comedy takes place in a Missouri big-box store called Cloud9. It follows a group of retail employees with the lead protagonist being Amy Sosa (America Ferrera), a floor supervisor who has worked at the store for 10 years. She meets one of the new hires, Jonah Simms (Ben Feldman), and helps him settle into Cloud9 with the other store associates who all come from different walks of life. Similar to Parks and Recreation, Superstore found its footing in its second season strengthening the relationships between the characters and highlighting the relatable experiences of the American working class. The series tackles timely issues such as deportation and even the pandemic with an appropriate balance of light-heartedness for its genre and impactful commentary. Superstore certainly shares its empathetic storytelling with Abbott Elementary as both workplaces focus on unsung workers in our society.

Scrubs (2001-2010): Among the legion of medical television shows that are often romance dramas came Scrubs which broke the mold by being a medical comedy-drama series. The show focuses on John Dorian or J.D. (Zach Braff) who is a new medical intern at Sacred Heart hospital. He along with fellow interns, Elliot (Sarah Chalke), and his best friend, Turk (Donald Faison), try their best to settle into the hospital as the aspiring doctors that they are. Scrubs became an iconic series through its comedic use of narration and fantasy sequences that follow J.D.’s stream of consciousness. Though the show is a comedy, it still maintains a balance in having its dramatic and heartbreaking moments that portray the reality of hospitals and being a doctor. Abbott Elementary’s Janine falls in line with the optimistic and chipper protagonist of J.D. along with both shows having similar enigmatic and quirky custodians with the Janitor (Neil Flynn) and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).