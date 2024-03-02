Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 3, Episode 5

The Big Picture Abbott Elementary defies the common trend of a series declining in quality in later seasons. With the Quinta Brunson-led ABC sitcom now in its third season, it's only continuing to get better.

Season 3 deepens character development, with Episode 5, "Breakup," focusing on Barbara's past to add nuance.

The show maintains a balanced ensemble narrative, avoiding common sitcom pitfalls.

It happens so often that it feels like an inevitability: a series premieres with a great premise, then, somewhere in the middle of its run, it loses momentum and becomes a hassle to get through. Whether it's a shark-jumping storyline that comes out of nowhere, a cringy relationship, or, worst of all, a bad series finale, there's nothing more painful than watching an excellent show become forgettable. Then, there's Abbott Elementary, which is now in its third season on ABC. Despite entering a crucial year in which many shows start to lean toward the cringeworthy, Abbott Elementary just keeps getting better.

From Janine's new job at the school district, to Melissa's relationship turmoil, the show continues to challenge its characters in ways that are entertaining and fresh. During the season's fifth episode, "Breakup," the show peeled back the layers on one of its strongest characters, veteran teacher, Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph). Since the show began, Barbara has been a pillar of strength for the series lead, Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson), being both a mentor and "work mom." In the latest outing, however, viewers were treated to a new dynamic for the educator, one that put her complicated past in the spotlight, expanded on preexisting notions in a way that was natural, and kept other members of the show's community active while Janine is away.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Shines a Light on Barbara's Past Beautifully

Barbara Howard has been a beloved figure on Abbott Elementary since the show debuted in 2021. The character has been Janine's guide all along and has helped nearly every member of the faculty out of some sort of crisis at some point or another. As the series has progressed, many of those members have had episodes devoted to exploring who they are outside of school. Even the tough-skinned Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) has had her barriers broken down. In Season 3's fifth episode, "Breakup," it was finally time to learn more about Barbara.

Debuting in the show's pilot episode, Barbara is a self-proclaimed "Woman of God." Though the stereotypes of a church lady are often played for laughs, Barbara's faith is a big part of how she lives. In "Breakup," her church choir is renting Abbott's gym. Barbara is delighted to learn that the choir will be singing "Shackled." She is less thrilled when the choir leader, Sister Sip, announces that Sheila, a member of the group Barbara had issues with in Season 1, has been selected to sing the solo. Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) pushes Barbara to go out for the solo. She tries, but is cut off just a few seconds into her audition. When Ava asks why the solo means so much to her, Barbara explains that her relationship with church is not as black and white as it seems. She tells Ava that she is often isolated from the rest of the group due to her piercings, her love of cruising, and because of her friendship with some of Abbott's more "colorful teachers." Barbara admits that she was, at a point, frustrated by the choir's treatment of her and that she stopped going to church for a while, until she heard the song "Shackles." The ballad's power brought her back and helped lay the way for the confident woman she is today.

Related ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3 Does the Slow Burn Ship Right These two keep us on our toes, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Not only does this revelation shed light on Barbara's past and add nuance to what started out as a character quirk, it brilliantly expands on what was already set up for her. Often, as a sitcom ages, plots are created to keep the show interesting, but when not done right, it leads to inconsistencies and plot holes. Even Friends, one of the most beloved shows of all time, suffered from such writing. Taking all elements of Barbara into consideration, from Ralph's actual appearance, to past jokes about the character's hobbies, to the dynamics with which she is paired in each episode, helped create a believable and heartfelt backstory that made the fan-favorite character even more lovable. The episode's resolution continues the practice. Though Barbara may not get her solo in the choir, Ava and the rest of Abbott set up an assembly where the talented teacher finally gets to perform "Shackles" to a crowd of inspired students and staff. Ralph's career has always been a musical one. The actress' resume is available to view on Playbill.com and is filled with esteemed Broadway credits.

'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Allows for More Character Growth

Close

Another common problem sitcoms face, particularly those with an ensemble cast, are characters being sidelined in lieu of other players. But sitcoms often find more success when they remember to balance their cast of characters. Cheers did this well, often devoting some of their best episodes to its quirky patrons. AbbottElementary has followed suit and "Breakup" is a prime example. The episode has an A, B, and C story, with Barbara's problems being at the forefront, while Jacob (Chris Perfetti) struggles with romantic issues. The episode put the show's lead, Janine, into the C story for the week, allowing for its other characters to shine. With Janine at the district and an interesting ensemble of characters around her there, it would be easy to solely focus on her temporary role, or attempt some sort of Once Upon a Time Season 2 narrative split. But the balance works perfectly for the show and keeps the series fresh as it ages.

Abbott Elementary is a series that gets better with age. The show's third season keeps its narrative balanced and believable, despite massive changes. It expands on its entire ensemble regularly, by using the characteristics for which audiences know them. Season 3's fifth episode, "Breakup," is a prime example of how well the show does this, as it adds nuance and complexity to the show's beloved "matriarch," Barbara Howard. Though the series is headed toward the (roughly estimated) middle of its run, it avoids familiar sitcom fumbles and continues to entertain viewers with great writing, wonderful characters, and a brilliant creative team.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu