Fresh off Bradley Cooper's surprise appearance on last night's post-Oscars episode of Abbott Elementary, the hit sitcom has revealed its upcoming slate of guest stars. Lana Condor, Keegan-Michael Key, Cree Summer, Tatyana Ali, and Karan Soni are all set to roam the halls of Willard R. Abbott Elementary in the show's strike-shortened third season. Deadline reports that Summer will turn up on the show on this Wednesday's episode, which has the following synopsis: "Janine spearheads a pilot program that brings a librarian to Abbott; however, when friction arises with one of the teachers, it strains Janine’s relationships with both parties. Meanwhile, both Melissa and Jacob deal with some big changes at home."

The slate of guest stars comes at a time of transition for many of the characters of Abbott Elementary; Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) and Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) have just ended long relationships, while Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) has left the comfortable confines of her classroom for an assignment with the Philadelphia school district. Janine has also decided not to pursue a relationship with fellow teacher Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams)...at least for now. How the new guest cast will play into these new dynamics, and who they're playing, have yet to be revealed, but fans can find out every Wednesday on ABC.

Who Are The Upcoming Guest Stars of 'Abbott Elementary'?

Abbott Elementary's upcoming guests come with impressive resumes. Lana Condor headlined the teen romantic comedy To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its sequels; she recently starred in Netflix's horror comedy miniseries Boo, Bitch, and lent her voice to Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. With Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key was half of the duo behind Comedy Central's hit sketch show Key and Peele; he recently starred in Apple's musical comedy series Schmigadoon! He is also an in-demand voice actor, with roles in The Super Mario Brothers Movie and the upcoming Transformers One. Cree Summer is primarily known for her voice acting, with prominent roles in Inspector Gadget, Tiny Toon Adventures, Drawn Together, and Code Name Kids Next Door; she also starred on A Different World for five seasons. Best known as Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Tatyana Ali currently stars on the BET+ series Perimeter. Karan Soni broke out as cab driver Dopinder in the Deadpool films, and will return for its third installment, Deadpool and Wolverine, this summer; he also voiced Pavitr Prabhakar in last year's animated hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

An instant hit upon its 2021 premiere, Abbott Elementary documents the daily travails of the staff of an underfunded inner-city Philadelphia elementary school. It has attracted a number of high profile guest stars in the past, including Orlando Jones, Leslie Odom Jr., Taraji P. Henson, and Ayo Edebiri. The series was recently renewed for a fourth season.

Abbott Elementary airs on Wednesdays at 9 PM on ABC. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.