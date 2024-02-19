The Big Picture Sabrina Brier joins Season 3 of Abbott Elementary for a guest-starring role.

Janine faces challenges to improve Abbott Elementary, in her new role at the school district.

Brier, known for her TikTok content, takes on her biggest project yet with Abbott Elementary .

Sabrina Brier is headed to Abbott Elementary for a guest-starring role in Season 3 of the successful ABC comedy. Brier was spotted in a TikTok teaser from the show's official account, and Collider can confirm Brier is indeed joining the series. Janine (Quinta Brunson) has a lot to deal with in the rest of the acclaimed comedy's new season as she fights to improve Abbott from her new role at the district. Time will tell if Brier's character will actually improve her life, or if she'll become yet another challenge in Janine's quest to make a better place out of the school.

Abbott Elementary follows a group of teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia. Janine frequently works with Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), a former substitute teacher who got a permanent position at the elementary school. In Season 2, Gregory and Janine admitted their romantic feelings for each other, changing the dynamic of their friendship. Meanwhile, they both have to work around Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James). With Janine off at the district and Brier's character joining the show, things are about to get more unpredictable in the title created by Brunson herself.

Brier is known for the content she creates on TikTok, where she portrays unnamed friends and girlfriends in a variety of amusing scenarios. The content creator has recently looked to expand her creative horizon with a role in Command Z, a limited web series that also featured performances from Michael Cera and Roy Wood Jr. Brier continues to regularly post new videos through her social media accounts, with thousands of users enjoying the relatable concepts she comes up with. Abbott Elementary will be the biggest project of her career thus far.

Who Is Behind 'Abbott Elementary'?

Abbott Elementary has been critically acclaimed since it first premiered, and it recently scored an early renewal for an upcoming fourth season. Created by Brunson, the comedy series also features other major characters who work at the school, such as Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis). Episodes from Abbott Elementary have been directed by a list of talents that includes Randall Einhorn, Jennifer Celotta, and Jay Karas, among other artists who have poured an immense amount of effort into portraying Janine's life on television.

New episodes of Abbott Elementary air on Wednesday at 9 PM ET on ABC and the series is available to stream on Hulu. See a brief glimpse of Brier in the teaser below.

