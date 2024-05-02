Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 3.

Few shows have matched the rollercoaster ride that has been Abbott Elementary's third season. From Janine's (Quinta Brunson) back-and-forth stint at the school district to the redemption of the show's most outlandish character, Ava (Janelle James), Abbott has kept viewers on their toes. With Janine's surprise return to school at the end of the season's tenth episode, "2 Ava 2 Fest," some viewers felt the ABC sitcom wrapped up its biggest change too quickly. But the series' most recent outing, "Double Date," proved that there may be even more changes to come.

Despite their awkward, agreed separation, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) shows a new and surprising side to himself in the show's latest episode, when he suspects a development in Janine's love life. Being Abbott's resident "cool guy," his actions may seem a little out of character at first, but when considering the changing relationship dynamics that have swept the school so far this season, his actions aren't unwarranted. Attitudes aren't the only element to alter this week, however. Gregory's surprising outburst prompts a total shift of power, one that's been a long time coming and is the perfect way to solidify a beloved character's arc.

Gregory Showed a Whole New Side of Himself This Week on 'Abbott Elementary'

Gregory and Janine's will-they-won't-they romance has officially been on hold since the beginning of Abbott Elementary's third season, and the two have been plenty busy as they've tried to move on from one another. Janine has been making massive improvements to the school district, and Gregory has been embracing his mentorship with his garden club. With Janine back, though, it was only a matter of time before things heated up between the two once more. But the rekindling of the drawn-out romance is not exactly what viewers remember.

The two are indeed happy to see each other on Janine's first day back at Abbott, but their familiar flirting is not a priority for either. In fact, Gregory agrees to go on a double date with Jacob (Chris Perfetti). While the two are out with Jacob's new EMT beau Avi (Karan Soni) and Avi's friend Olivia (Lana Condor) at a bar, Gregory spots a glammed-out Janine in a booth with none other than her former district co-worker, Manny (Josh Segarra). Some viewers may have been rooting for Manny and Janine to get together, but Gregory certainly doesn't enjoy what he's seeing.

Gregory is immediately jealous, ignoring Olivia and analyzing every detail about Janine's apparent date. Not only is he suspicious about Manny's intentions, but he even finds himself jealous of Manny's beard of all things. Jacob attempts to calm Gregory with logic, insinuating that they may not even be on a date. But, when Manny moves closer to Janine, suspicions are only raised. When Gregory sees Manny pop a mint, Abbott's normally calm and collected teacher joins the ranks of on-screen madmen, jumping to his feet with a surprising outburst to get Janine's attention.

Janine is caught off-guard, Gregory is embarrassed, and Olivia is rightfully upset. Plenty of characters have left their comfort zone this season, but none have broken their initial boundaries with as much unpredictability as Gregory. Even though he clearly embarrasses himself in front of everyone, there's something charming about his "need to know" desperation that only furthers his awkward behavior. Janine ultimately confirms that she and Manny are not on a date, just tying up loose ends with her district job, and she's only dressed up to go to the hookah bar with a friend afterward. But Gregory continues to display a more awkwardly vulnerable side, which paves the way for one of the most interesting changes of the season yet.

Jacob's Outburst Changes His Dynamic With Janine on 'Abbott Elementary'

Close

Throughout Abbott Elementary's three seasons, Janine and Gregory have shared an intriguing back-and-forth dynamic that has consisted of both romantic moments and uncomfortable ones. However, there has always been an awkwardness on Janine's part, as she's attempted to find out where she and her fellow educator stand. Gregory's bumbling moment makes for an exciting shift in their potential courtship.

The two haven't spent much time together this season, other than a few emergency missions. Janine's time away at the school district allowed her time to grow more, both on a professional and personal level. She's not the same awkward go-getter she was when she left. She's seen what she's capable of and has experienced the joy of achieving her goals. The old Janine wouldn't have known how to approach Gregory's behavior, but, the next day, she coolly addresses it with a casual joke and some not-so-casual smooth flirtation. For the first time, she confidently shuts down a potentially awkward situation between them while subtly reminding Gregory that she's still attracted to him. This moment doesn't just put their stalled-out romance back into play on the show; it restarts their potential relationship with a whole new foundation.

Abbott Elementary has not been afraid to challenge its status quo or its characters this season. While the latest episode seemed as though it might return to old tricks, it shows a whole new side to Gregory through his jealousy and insecurity. Most importantly, it gives Janine a chance to take control of a series-long situation she formerly fumbled, as well as rekindle her romance with Gregory on an equal and exciting new playing field.

