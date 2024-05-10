Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 3.

The Big Picture In the latest episode of Abbott Elementary, Jacob saves a beloved Abbott tradition using his creativity and determination.

Despite his usual supporting role, Jacob shines as a school hero in a unique way.

"Mother's Day" showcases Jacob's quirks and fearlessness under pressure in a heartwarming plot twist.

Despite Abbott Elementary recently reversing its biggest change, the show is still finding new ways to surprise viewers. Since Season 3 kicked off earlier this year, the series has challenged its characters with exciting storylines and has forced most of its main cast out of their various comfort zones. From Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) digging deep into her past to Gregory's (Tyler Jesse Williams) unexpected, jealous outburst, Abbott has been far from complacent. While most characters have had time to grow in the spotlight this season, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) has been left largely stagnant.

Sure, the character had a break-up, and moved in with Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), but most stories have featured Abbott's quirky teacher in a costar role. But that all changed with the show's recent episode, "Mother's Day." The outing gives Jacob a chance to shine and show how clever he is, as well as makes him a school-wide hero in the most "Jacob way" possible. In a half-hour installment that continues to shake up Abbott's format, the episode reminds us of what makes him such an important part of the team.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

Jacob Is the Only One Who Cares About a Sacred Abbott Tradition in "Mother's Day"

Since the series began, a school outing has been an important part of Abbott's season wrap-ups. Season 1's swan song saw teachers and students taking the show to the zoo, while the sophomore finale brought the drama between Gregory and Janine (Quinta Brunson) to a boiling point at the Franklin Institute. However, the upcoming Season 3 field trip is put in jeopardy when Ava (Janelle James) reveals that the school can't afford a trip this year.

Abbott Elementary has a long history of tackling the struggles of public school education, and Season 3 specifically has tackled many related issues, most of which have been resolved by Janine during her brief tenure at the school district. But with his cohorts engaged in their own responsibilities, Jacob takes it upon himself to make sure Abbott's students get to participate in this beloved tradition.

For his first attempt, Jacob sets up a GoFundMe to raise the money needed for the outing. To his surprise, his plans are foiled when GoFundMe takes down the fundraiser, and informs Jacob that any sort of venture involving the school has been banned, thanks to Ava. As far as she's come this season, Ava's side-hustling has once again proven tumultuous. In true Jacob fashion, though, he refuses to give up.

2:03 Related This 'Abbott Elementary' Character Doesn't Deserve Their Cringe Status This teacher is a much more complex person than they get credit for.

Jacob later approaches the PTA, run by Janine's ex-boyfriend, Tyriq (Zack Fox), to see if there is any chance the organization can help fund the trip. Unfortunately, the PTA isn't doing well under Tyriq's reign, and the only assistance that can be offered is volunteer chaperons and free transportation. As the week goes on, Jacob doesn't give up; simultaneously, he already has plans to attend a Mother's Day drag brunch with Janine and Erika (Courtney Taylor) on Sunday. While Janine is focused on her own zany problems, Jacob is still obsessed with making the field trip happen, even while they're at the event. It's there at the drag brunch, however, that Jacob finds the perfect solution.

Jacob Saves the Day in a Way Only He Can on 'Abbott Elementary'

Close

Abbott's potential field trip disaster seems as though it would normally be an issue Janine would be itching to solve, but she's far too busy with her own problem after her mother dropped a huge paternal bombshell on her. Even after Ava joins them at brunch, Jacob is the only one fixated on saving the day. As RuPaul's Drag Race stars Shea Couleé and Symone lead brunch (as Lisa Condo and Divine Intervention, respectively), Jacob can't stop scouring his mind for a solution.

While at the bar, Lisa approaches Jacob to try to get a tip. Jacob only has a collection of fives on him, but forks one over to her anyway. Noticing his dismay, she invites him to attend the queen's Shakespeare presentation at a local park, where entry is always free. Jacob, always a creative thinker, turns all of his failed attempts into a win.

Excitedly, he returns to Janine, Ava, and Erika and pitches the idea of taking the kids to the park, eliminating the need for any sort of admission fundraising while utilizing the PTA's free chaperons and transportation. One final hurdle presents itself when Janine goes on the park's website and discovers that it is a popular destination. Considering that they will have to make reservations for each of the kids, the four have to act fast. That's when Jacob uses his full character to benefit his students.

Jacob commandeers brunch with the help of Lisa. Though they're unwilling, Jacob's perseverance, excitement, and even his ability to annoy get the entire bar to log on and help make reservations for the school. His plucky, take-charge enthusiasm stands out among Abbott's Season 3 problem-solvers. Where Janine found her confidence to create change at the district, and Gregory found his thanks to the support of his friends, Jacob just needed to be himself.

Jacob may not be a character who comes off as Abbott Elementary's most heroic, often relegated to supporting roles during the rest of the staff's adventures, but "Mother's Day" finally allows the quirky teacher to save the school. Not only did he use his signature creativity to continue an Abbott tradition, but he also did it by being the fearless and over-the-top character that viewers love.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu