The Big Picture An exclusive sneak peek from Abbott Elementary Season 3, Episode 7, introduces guest star Cree Summer.

Chaos ensues in the upcoming episode as friction arises between one of the teachers and Abbott Elementary's new librarian.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 will see several other guest stars roaming the halls including Lana Condor and Keegan-Michael Key.

ABC is getting an A+ from Abbott Elementary fans as the series returns to its regular release schedule following Sunday's special post-Oscars episode, which featured a special appearance from nominee Bradley Cooper. Now, Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive sneak peek from tonight's new episode. In Season 3, Episode 7, "Librarian," Janine (Quinta Brunson) is getting her library pilot program off the ground and finally getting the students of Abbott a librarian for the first time.

Our exclusive sneak peek introduces guest star and legendary voice actress Cree Summer (Inspector Gadget) as a grad student in Library Sciences getting her first real experience on the ground at Abbott. The new footage features some classic jokes from Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) and some conspiratorial laughs from work-wives Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter).

While everything seems to be off to a good start in the clip, it wouldn't be Abbott Elementary without some chaotic hijinks. Per the episode's logline, "friction arises with one of the teachers," and "it strains Janine's relationships with both parties." While we'll have to tune in to see who clashes with Summer's new character, it's likely going to be Barbara or Gregory (Tyler James Williams). It looks like Janine's temporary new role at the district is going to put her in yet another tricky situation with the teachers she loves most. Elsewhere, "Melissa and Jacob deal with some big changes at home."

Who Else Is Getting a Visitor's Pass on 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3?

Image via Disney/Gilles Mingasson

In addition to Cooper and Summer, Abbott Elementary is set to see an impressive slate of guest stars appear in Season 3. Grace and Frankie alum June Diane Raphael reprised her role in the series in Sunday's episode, and it was recently announced that To All the Boys I Loved Before star Lana Condor will have a guest role in an upcoming episode. We'll also be seeing Karan Soni (Deadpool & Wolverine), Tatyana Ali, and Keegan-Michael Key, around the halls this year.

Key made a name for himself on his sketch comedy series Key & Peele with Jordan Peele, in the early 2010s. One of his most iconic and re-watched bits involves a hilarious inner-city substitute teacher, Mr. Garvy, who mispronounces students' names. While Key's role in the series has not yet been revealed, with Janine's class consistently seeing new subs, many fans hope to see the return of Mr. Garvy.

New episodes of Abbott Elementary air every Wednesday at 9 PM ET on ABC. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above and stay tuned at Collider for more.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Seasons 3

WATCH ON HULU