Despite the trip almost not happening at all, Abbott Elementary's Season 3 field trip proved to be the most chaotic of all! While the school's outings tend to create drama, the park-set venture saw Abbott and its teachers at war with Liberty, a preppy school that looks down on the titular institute of learning. After being bullied, talked down to, and pushed around, the schools decide to face off in a relay race. The odds are stacked against the hero school, but lucky for Abbott, they have a secret weapon.

Though she hasn't always been the most reliable character, Ava (Janelle James) has come a long way over the course of the last few seasons. She's gone from lazy, selfish, disinterested, and vain to... well, still being all of these things. However, she once again proves how she can use those skills for the greater good. Despite Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) using her edge, Barbara's (Sheryl Lee Ralph) wisdom, and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) employing his pride, the other teachers had no success with easing the situation. Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) are far too busy with their own concerns to help, but this proves to be for the best. There was only one woman qualified to save the day: Principal Ava Coleman.

'Abbott Elementary’s Season 3 Field Trip Doesn’t Go As Smoothly As Planned

Abbott Elementary's traditional field trip nearly didn't happen this year, due to fundraising issues. Luckily, Jacob wasn't going to let that happen. In the show's "Mother's Day" episode, he is able to get a free trip to the local park, despite all the odds. Turns out though, that actually having a field trip was only the beginning of the battle. Before Abbott even arrives at the park, nerves are on edge, with Gregory determined to finally tell Janine his feelings for her and get their slow burn ship off the back burner. Shortly after arriving at the playground, one of Melissa's students is pushed by a kid from Liberty Elementary School. When Melissa tries to solve the situation, she's sassed by one of the teachers (Michaela Watkins). The confrontation is "solved" with iciness. But the peace doesn't last long.

While the Abbott kids are waiting to use the jungle gym, Jacob, Melissa, and Barbara see their students being skipped in line. When they confront the Liberty educators, Barbara tries using her politeness and newfound outgoing nature to resolve the problem, but finds herself at the receiving end of a snarky comment. Jacob tries to save the school's dignity to no avail. Abbott's normal heroes, Janine and Gregory, are too busy spending the trip flirting to step up and help, and after the drama continues to become more personal, there's only one faculty member who can save the day. The trouble is, she's not interested.

Ava intends to spend the day relaxing in her air chair. Any time the drama rears its head, she tries to defuse it by telling the teachers to let it go. The advice isn't exactly wrong, but as her air chair deflates and the podcast she's listening to comes to an end, Ava is thrust into action when she realizes that Liberty is led by her Principal Crystal (Tatyana Ali), her sorority sister and rival. The two went head-to-head earlier this season at an education panel, with Crystal talking down to Ava and embarrassing Abbott any chance she got. Suffice to say, Ava is ready for round two. The schools both want to use the park's big wooden slide, and Ava declares a relay race to decide who gets first dibs. While Ava's charge comes from a place of selfishness and pride, it makes perfect sense and leads to one of Abbott's funniest showdowns.

Ava Is the Perfect Hero To Save Abbott’s Field Trip

Close

Abbott has gone to battle with other schools before, but never on a scale so big, or quite as entertaining. With Ava as the leader, she reaches into her bag of tricks to ensure Abbott's victory. She gives her faculty specific instruction on how to win for the kids, and assigns everyone based on their strengths. She ventures to find Gregory and Janine, who are still off flirting, to recruit them. Irritated by their lack of interest, she gets Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor) to sell the hard truth of dating a coworker. With her team in place, Ava plays an important part by, not only starting the race, but getting her team through it.

Though she may have used "dirty" tactics, Abbott really deserved the victory and Ava was the only one who could do what needed to be done to ensure it. Despite their best efforts, the more moral approach was getting nowhere, and was ruining the field trip for students. Additionally, Ava has been on a long journey since the series began, specifically throughout Season 3. She had to fight her instinct while facing off with Crystal on the panel, and after a season of learning to use her scheming side for good, it was a victory well deserved. Indeed, Abbott's one-time pseudo-villain has rightfully emerged as its greatest hero!

Abbott Elementary's Season 3 field trip nearly turned into its greatest disaster yet. But thanks to the scheming and determination of Ava, it turned out to be one of the show's most entertaining outings. The relay race battle serves as the perfect culmination of Ava's arc this season, and proves she is actually the school's unsung hero.

