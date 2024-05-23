Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Abbott Elementary Season 3 finale.

The Big Picture Season 3 of Abbott Elementary challenged the status quo, with characters growing and shaking up traditions.

The romance between Janine and Gregory finally develops in the finale, thanks to unexpected advice from Mr. Johnson.

The final moments of the finale show significant growth for Janine and Gregory, culminating in a private, satisfying kiss.

Now that it's officially wrapped, it's safe to say that Abbott Elementary's third season was anything but content with the status quo. The season opens with a surprising shake-up that sends series protagonist, Janine Teagues (Qunita Brunson), away from her beloved school. While she spent most of the year working at the school district, both she and her fellow Abbott educators were forced out of their comfort zones, and each made exciting character progress along the way. Whether it was the unlikely roommate ship of Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti), or Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) tearing down her walls, Season 3 has been far from stagnant.

That being said, there is one long-running storyline that seemed as though it would go unresolved for yet another year. That all changed with the Season 3 finale. In an episode that brings together the best of the season's elements both new and familiar, the brewing relationship between Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) sees its biggest development yet — thanks to an unlikely source.

'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Has Kept Us on Edge

Throughout Season 3, Abbott Elementary challenged its own status quo, with nearly every new episode shaking up traditions and format. However, as each of its characters dealt with change and grew throughout the year, one storyline that was left in the dust was the show's long, drawn-out will they/won't they romance between Janine and Gregory. Put on the back burner during Janine's time away, when she returned to Abbott, things really began to heat up between the two, with their chemistry blatant on the school's annual field trip. It seemed as though the two would finally get together, continuing the Abbott Elementary tradition of chaotic outings. But, Ava (Janelle James) shut down the romance, reminding the smitten educators of the risks that come from dating a colleague.

As the finale kicks off, the last day of school is in full swing. Janine, who is determined to move on from Gregory, is planning an end-of-the-year party for her Abbott and district plans. Everyone from Barbara to Manny (Josh Segarra) to Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) is there, and Janine pulls off a surprisingly perfect night, despite her small apartment. But not everyone is enjoying the festivities. Though Gregory is determined to keep things professional between them, he still has his suspicions about the dynamic between Janine and Manny. While she's busy playing host, she gets to spend very little time with Gregory, only furthering his suspicions.

Things get even more awkward when Olivia (Lana Condor), an EMT with whom Gregory went on a recent date, shows up at the party. Janine is continually flustered by Olivia — partially because of her brief history with Gregory and also because her unexpected arrival signals that Janine's perfectly planned party is going off the rails. When she tries to help Olivia charge her phone, Janine blows a fuse, and just when it seems the chaotic night is about to come to an end (leaving viewers with another romance-stalling finale), an unexpected character works his magic.

Mr. Johnson Saves the 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Finale

Each of Abbott's principal characters experiences change this season, and each has had a moment in the spotlight — that is, except for Mr. Johnson. The mysterious and endlessly comical school custodian has been unmatched in his one-liner delivery and the surprising snippets of his past that he occasionally shares, but as Abbott Elementary wraps its third season, he finally gets his moment to shine, putting him in the unique position of moving the show's most dragged-out story forward by leaps and bounds.

After Janine's party is forced to move outside due to the power outage, she decides to do the most "Janine thing" possible and take matters into her own hands. While she searches for a flashlight, Gregory stumbles into her room. One thing leads to another, and the two are moments away from sharing a kiss, but, as always, before they can share any intimacy, they're interrupted when the power comes back on courtesy of Mr. Johnson, who'd been tinkering around with the fuse box. But the man who just foiled Gregory and Janine's kiss also turns out to be the hero they need.

Having caught on that something is brewing between the two before his interruption, Mr. Johnson gives Janine some of the best advice she's ever received: Don't be afraid of consequences. When she expresses the fear that dating Gregory could cause issues for them at work, Mr. Johnson wisely tells her that jobs come and go, referencing the time he was apparently fired from the American Idol judges panel (and replaced by Paula Abdul!). Janine is encouraged to go for it, but before she can, Gregory leaves. On the way home, he confesses to Jacob and Erika (Courtney Taylor) that he thinks there's still something between Janine and Manny, but Erika informs him that Janine shut down Manny's date invite because she still has feelings for "someone else." As Gregory finds new confidence and heads back to Janine's apartment, Janine simultaneously decides to take Mr. Johnson's advice and starts to go after Gregory. Before she can get very far, she opens her door to find Gregory already standing there.

'Abbott Elementary' Season 3's Final Moments are the Perfect Pay-Off

The romance that fills the final beats of the finale is the perfect culmination of all the season's biggest character moments. It may have taken three seasons to get there, but Abbott Elementary's writers have ensured a bright future for Janine and Gregory's relationship. Since the creative team wanted the couple to be in the right place emotionally before embarking on a romance together, it seems right that it would happen now, and the final minutes of the episodes confirm that. When Gregory arrives, he confidently enters Janine's house, and the two throw the documentary crew out. The crew manages to peek through Janine's window, giving viewers a glimpse of their kiss. When the couple notices they're still being filmed. Gregory closes the blinds with a small smile, allowing them to continue the night they've both been waiting for — in private.

The scene is more than just a satisfying culmination of the Janine/Gregory romance for viewers; it also represents how much the characters have grown this year. Janine's time at the district may have kept her away from any romantic relationships, but she gained a newfound sense of confidence no matter what trials came her way. Meanwhile, Gregory has progressed leaps and bounds from his beginnings as the serious, all-business teacher he was back in Season 1, becoming kinder and more caring — not just with Janine, but toward his students and colleagues. Janine's determination to go after Gregory and his fearlessness of shutting out the camera crew may seem simple, but they're a prime example of the growth both parties have had.

Janine and Gregory's road to admitting their true feelings has definitely been a long one. Although the three-season arc may have felt like more of a slow burn to some viewers, it was the perfect way to ensure the characters were ready to open up to one another. All it took was some time apart — and a surprising push from Abbott's beloved custodian.

