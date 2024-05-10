Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Episode 12.

The Big Picture Gregory and Barbara's unexpected pairing in "Mother's Day" brings a fresh perspective on grief and the holiday celebration dynamic.

The episode explores different ways of coping with loss, highlighting individual approaches to handling emotions on Mother's Day.

Abbott Elementary's thoughtful handling of the heavy topic of grief sets it apart, emphasizing the lasting bond between mother and child.

Abbott Elementary is no stranger to hard truths, dealing with underfunded schools and the struggles of getting help for students with disabilities. But Season 3's episode "Mother's Day" pushes the series into new territory. The show takes a unique approach to the holiday. There is a lot to celebrate about Mother's Day, and sitcoms often use the holiday to introduce the characters' mothers and reveal a new side of them with humorous stories about their past. But Abbott Elementary takes the plot in a more serious direction, exploring grief through two characters' loss of their mother. Abbott Elementary excels with difficult conversations like this, and their exploration of grief on Mother's Day is no different. Rather than a feel-good holiday episode, it becomes a bitter-sweet reminder that not everyone has something to celebrate on the day that brings many people joy, yet Abbott Elementary pulls it off with humor.

The series has many characters, but some clear pairings just make sense. Whether it's Janine's (Quinta Brunson) and Barbara's (Sheryl Lee Ralph) mentor relationship or Melissa's (Lisa Ann Walter) and Jacob's (Chris Perfetti) new friendship, some characters make natural partners. Yet "Mother's Day" defies expectations as Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Barbara pair up, creating a surprising duo as the series compares their methods for coping with the holiday without their mothers to celebrate. This is a rare dynamic, especially as they are so drastically different, making the sweet moment they share all the more important. While progressing their friendship, the storyline opens an interesting discussion about the holiday that is rarely acknowledged, making the touching plot memorable.

Abbott Elementary Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

'Abbott Elementary's "Mother's Day" Focuses on Grief

In this unusual Mother's Day episode, there are no visiting parents but rather a discussion of ones who have passed. While Jacob finally gets his chance to be the hero, Barbara is determined to make the holiday nice, decorating the school and refusing help for the event she is hosting. In her mission to make the day perfect for everyone else, Barbara confronts Gregory about the substandard decorations outside his class. Explaining that he didn't pressure his kids to participate, Gregory reveals that his mother died when he was a child, and Barbara, having lost her own mother a few years ago, sympathizes. After learning that Gregory is spending the day alone as he has no one to celebrate with, Barbara invites him to her brunch. Though he expresses that he is fine on his own, Barbara doesn't take no for an answer, so Gregory shows up to be polite, hoping to leave quickly.

However, Barbara's well-meaning attentions make Gregory uncomfortable. He is hugged by her family member and prayed over until he insists on leaving. Barbara tells him that he needs community to deal with the emotions of the day, but Gregory kindly explains that this is not how he handles it. Instead, he spends the day in a mostly abandoned Topgolf, where he doesn't have to answer intrusive, well-intentioned questions. Gregory's statement helps Barbara to process her own emotions that she has been suppressing, pausing in her busy day to take a moment to herself. Not only does the episode focus on grieving a parent, but it explores multiple ways to deal with grief by comparing the reactions of these two characters.

Barbara and Gregory Gain a New Understanding of Each Other

Close

Though they have worked together for a while and share several friends, Barbara and Gregory have little in common. However, as they spend time together in "Mother's Day," they gain a new perspective of each other. Though he respects Barbara's traditions and her desire to share them, Gregory has his own way of grieving on Mother's Day. Barbara learns to accept that, even showing up at Topgolf to participate in his tradition as he did for her. Gregory and Barbara are two very different people. Barbara is set on her traditions, vocal about her faith, and determined to get along with everyone, while Gregory gets uncomfortable in social situations, is non-confrontational, and often stoic. They have little in common, though they each share a noteworthy dynamic with Janine. Yet this episode deepens the relationship Gregory and Barbara share.

As each handles their grief differently, Barbara struggles to understand Gregory, trying to care for him in the way she wants to be cared for herself rather than what he prefers. In the end, however, they come together, and are able to understand each other better than before. Gregory's words help Barbara continue to grow, and they share a sweet moment at the end, discussing their grief. They talk about their departed mothers together in a safe and understanding environment as both deal with the emotions Mother's Day brings up, showing that, though they see things differently, they are similar. Bringing these two together is a smart choice, creating yet another pair that the show can focus on.

Related We Need More Mr. Johnson on 'Abbott Elementary' Why is the most interesting character the one we know the least about?

'Abbott Elementary' Shows a Rare Perspective of Mother's Day

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Not only does this episode give the characters a sweet bonding moment, but it opens an interesting discussion about the holiday that is rarely acknowledged. While the day is often intent on celebrating the underappreciated role of mothers, there are many people with a parent-sized gap in their lives who feel differently about the day. Abbott Elementary's exploration of that perspective makes the episode memorable. As Gregory and Barbara discuss their mothers, Gregory says, "I don't need Mother's Day to remind me to love my mom." Perhaps this is something that everyone can learn from, even those who have not lost a mother.

Grief is a powerful emotion, and Abbott Elementary handles it well as the characters explain the things that make them think of their mothers on ordinary days. Of course, there is a sadness to the story, but the way they talk about the women that they miss is bittersweet. The series gracefully handles this plotline, showing that no way of processing grief is wrong and portraying characters in different places in their journey with the emotion. After all, Gregory says it's been more than 20 years since his mother passed, while for Barbara, it is more recent. They are also in drastically different situations as far as the point in their lives when they lost their moms. Still honoring the lasting bond between a mother and child, Abbott Elementary tackles the heavy topic, setting it apart from other sitcoms, but as it so often does, the series handles the tough conversation well.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

WATCH ON HULU