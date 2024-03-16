The Big Picture Melissa and Jacob's new friendship on Abbott Elementary is unexpected but makes perfect sense with the show's current storyline.

Their unique bond showcases the core morals of Abbott Elementary, emphasizing community and support among teachers facing personal struggles.

This friendship provides new stories for Jacob, filling the gap left by Janine's absence and highlighting the importance of emotional connections at Abbott.

Abbott Elementary's current third season has gone above and beyond to change up its status quo. Since the season premiere, the show has explored new dynamics each week. From Janine (Quinta Brunson) departing the Abbott to work in the school district, to Barbara's deeper character development, the series has embraced changes and has been filled with fresh spins on some of the stories it has told since the beginning. Abbott's latest episode was filled with new dynamics that included school shake-ups, and a surprising new relationship.

Abbott has hinted at a new 'ship, but what viewers didn't expect is that the foreshadowed pairing was that of friendship, between two unlikely characters. Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) find themselves thrust together in a situation that seems disastrous, but soon discover that they have more in common than anyone had previously realized. The unexpected companionship isn't only a new plot for the two teachers, but makes perfect sense with the show's current storyline, and puts Abbott Elementary's core morals in the spotlight.

Melissa and Jacob's Connection Is a Great Dynamic on 'Abbott Elementary'

Melissa and Jacob have never exactly been "two peas in a pod," but they have always provided each other with learning experiences. While Melissa has a more bold and direct personality, Jacob is very much based on millennial mindsets. Though different, they both went through break-ups earlier in Season 3. Melissa's was more sentimental and mature, allowing her to show a softer side, while Jacob's proved more chaotic, further exemplifying their differences, but planting the seeds for their upcoming friendship.

They are thrust into a roommate situation when Jacob answers Melissa's ad to rent a room (both using fake names) on Craig's List. Neither are thrilled by the prospect, but neither really has a choice: Melissa needs the income and Jacob can't find suitable housing anywhere else. On their awkward first night together, Melissa offers Jacob dinner, but says he has to make up his mind soon, as her favorite show is about to come on. Coincidentally, Jacob's favorite show is also five minutes away from airing. They realize that they're both huge Real Housewives of New Jersey fans, and even share opinions on the wives themselves. On a whim, they watch together, discover they both like the same popcorn toppings and share an affinity for miniature model crafting.

Their connection may come as a surprise to their fellow Abbott educators (as well as viewers who have been expecting a new 'ship of the romantic sort), but Melissa and Jacob's companionship makes perfect sense. As previously mentioned, they both experienced break-ups early in the season. It would have been easy to go the typical sitcom route of putting them back on the dating market. And while there's plenty of comedy to be found in those situations (just look at what it did for Monica and Chandler), the two bonding and finding joy in an unlikely friendship stands out and makes for far more interesting television.

The new kinship also permits more stories for Jacob. During the first two seasons, he was Janine's go-to bestie at Abbott, but with Janine away for the season and his troubles with his boyfriend only lasting one episode, it would be easy for the character to fall by the wayside. Melissa, of course, has Barbara, Jacob doesn't have the same kind of connection with anyone else. Sure, he's friends with Gregory, but Jacob doesn't interact with the same importance he does with Janine.

Jacob and Melissa's Friendship Is What 'Abbott Elementary' Is All About

"Community" has always been at the heart of Abbott Elementary. In times of need, the teachers are always there for each other, no matter how difficult (or personal) the struggles prove to be. Melissa and Jacob's new affair exemplifies the moral of the show. Sure, they're different, but they have found common ground thanks to their similar romantic blusters. As far as their situation goes, there are no two people at Abbott who understand each other more. Barbara has her husband, Ava has her boyfriend, and Janine and Gregory have their slowburn romance. In the same way, Janine can turn to Barbara for the wisdom of a teacher who's been there before. Melissa and Jacob can support each other emotionally, financially, thanks to their living situation, and as companions. It's another example of Abbott at its best.

No one ever expected Abbott Elementary's new 'ship to be that of "friendship," let alone one between Melissa and Jacob. The two have never had much in common, but have learned from each other over the years. After both experiencing break-ups, and with Jacob's Abbott BFF away at her new job, the two were destined to find each other. At their core, the characters have far more in common than they, their coworkers, and viewers have ever realized before. They came closer into each other's lives (and homes) when they needed each other most. This sense of community and care is what Abbott Elementary is at its best. It may not be the 'ship that was previously hinted at, but it is the one that was needed.

