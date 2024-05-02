Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 3.

Abbott Elementary is the rare show that does most things right. Whether it's challenging its own status quo, or keeping viewers on their toes with a well-paced ship, the series has kept viewers intrigued since its 2021 premiere. What it has done best, though, is creating a diverse and lovable cast of characters. From plucky lead Janine (Quinta Brunson) to the mysterious Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), there's no shortage of fascinating characters.

Even with their various roles and positions, over the last three seasons, many of the beloved educators have had their layers peeled back, and it's only helped them become more watchable and lovable beyond their various quirks. One character who hasn't gotten his time to shine, however, is Jacob (Chris Perfetti). Upon introduction, there's no doubt he possesses some cringe-worthy behavior. But as the show has gone on, and other characters have grown beyond their initial archetype, Jacob has proven many times over that he isn't worthy of his cringe status anymore. Sure, he has his flaws, but he has exhibited deep care for both students and staff, playing a vital role in helping both groups, and is one of the school's most honest players.

Jacob Is Both a Good Teacher and Friend on 'Abbott Elementary'

There's no question that Janine is Abbott's resident go-getter. Thanks to her arc at the school district this season, she's been able to implement a slew of big changes at Abbott. Though Jacob may not be able to enforce change with a district-wide outreach, he embodies the same amount of passion as his best friend and brings positivity to both his peers and students.

One need look no further than Jacob's friendship with Gregory (Tyler James Williams). When Gregory arrived at Abbott, he approached his role with perhaps a little too much professionalism. He didn't connect with his students, nor most of the staff. Jacob is one of the earliest to make — or perhaps force — a friendship with Gregory, but more importantly, he also inspires Gregory to be a better teacher. In the episode "Gregory's Garden Goofballs," when a few older students start hanging out in Gregory's classroom, it's Jacob who encourages Gregory to embrace the role of "cool teacher." While initially reluctant, Gregory follows Jacob's advice and not only gives the students a safe place to hang out and be productive, but also makes himself a mentor and begins to connect more with the kids of Abbott. Had it not been for Jacob's encouragement, the boys would have been turned out of Gregory's classroom, and away from any potential mentorship.

It makes sense that Jacob would champion a move like such for Gregory, since he has always tried his best to be there for his students. Though he once fancied himself "the cool teacher," Jacob has proven that he'll do anything for the betterment of his students, even participating in their joking at his expense. Part of what makes him such a great teacher is that he embraces his students' opinion of him. If Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) is the school's mother figure, and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) is its resident tough guy, Jacob is most definitely its lovable punchline. While he's made it clear that he would rather be the trendy educator he set out to be, he leans into his students' love of his corny antics and has developed a more positive relationship with them.

Jacob Is One of 'Abbott Elementary's Most Honest Characters — Sometimes to a Fault

Most of Abbott's characters have experienced sweeping changes during the show's third season, Jacob being no different. From moving in with Melissa to a breakup, his arc has been just as much a rollercoaster as everyone else's. Yet, his coworkers, outside of Janine, still don't give him the credit he deserves. Sure, he has his frustrating moments, such as trying to repel his boyfriend Zach (Larry Owens) instead of just ending the relationship, but he is typically the show's most straightforward character, even if it results in more awkward situations — like the group's attempt to save the day during "Ava Fest," or blurting out his own hookup with firefighter Avi (Karan Soni).

In cases where he withholds the truth, Jacob is quick to accept accountability and right his wrongs. After he's called out for ignoring Mr. Johnson's janitorial newsletter, he reads what he's missed out on and praises Johnson's insight — even if he initially stumbles by responding to it via AI, the same thing he called out Melissa and Barbara for. After another scene in which the Abbott crew calls each other out for their various vices, Jacob decides to buy an alternative to his vape pen. It should be noted that he is the only one who attempts to give up the habit his coworkers criticize him for.

There's no doubt that Jacob is one of Abbott's most quirky characters. He can be goofy at times, even over the top — but he is caring, kind, and honest, if sometimes to a fault. He's used his more cringe-worthy qualities to build relationships with his students and has encouraged the rest of the staff to open up more to the kids. Of all the teachers, he's by far the most honest, wearing his heart on his sleeve. With all the changes that have occurred this season, it's clear that Jacob has evolved far beyond his cringe status on the show.

