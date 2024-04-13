Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 3.

The Big Picture Janine's decision to leave Abbott Elementary for a new role at the school district shocks staff and viewers alike.

Janine's teaching moment with a struggling student allows her to grow professionally without sacrificing her own progress.

The latest episode of Abbott Elementary shows that the show is far from stagnant, with Janine's career taking a new turn and her romance with Gregory potentially rekindling.

Abbott Elementary's third season has been a rollercoaster so far. Changes, twists, and shake-ups have been a driving force since the series returned in February. From Ava (Janelle James) learning to use her scheming for good to the unlikely friendship shared by Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), the show has taken exciting turns all season long. The two biggest changes that the season has implemented have been that of Janine's (Quinta Brunson) fellowship position at the school district, as well as her will they/won't they romance with Gregory (Tyler Jesse Williams) being put on hold.

This week's episode, "Alex," sees Janine having to make a big decision about her professional future as she teams up with Gregory to save one of her struggling students from academic penalty. The result is an episode that not only propels Janine's story forward but changes the trajectory of the show and its relationships for the foreseeable future. Such a twist may seem dire, even unwelcome on other shows, but in true Abbott fashion, the show handles the shake-up in a way that's both exciting and true to its characters.

Janine's Big Decision in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Doesn't Just Affect Her

Abbott Elementary's Season 3 premiere revealed that some pretty big changes had occurred over the show's hiatus, the biggest being that Janine had left the school to pursue a temporary role at the school district. Since the premiere, Janine has implemented several big changes while there, including getting her beloved Abbott recognized as a historical landmark as well as launching a library program. Despite all the good work she's done, it seemed like Janine was ready to head back to Abbott in recent weeks — that is, until the show's latest episode aired.

The episode begins with Janine receiving an offer to take up a full-time decision with the school district, one she heavily contemplates. With all the recent build-up, it would have been easy for the show to wrap up the arc and return to the status quo for the remainder of the season. But, in true Abbott fashion, Janine shocks staff and viewers alike when she reveals that she has accepted the district's offer and that she is leaving the school. It garners emotional reactions, including Barbara's (Sheryl Lee Ralph) proud congratulations, Melissa's tears, and Ava's joy. One faculty member who is absent while Janine makes her announcement is Gregory, who is dealing with a student crisis — one that involves Janine more than either party realizes.

One of Gregory's former students, Alex, who has graduated to Janine's class, has uncharacteristically been missing school. If he has one more unexcused absence, he will have to attend truancy court and will be held back a year. Gregory learns Alex is not attending school because he misses Janine. In a rare opportunity to partner up, Gregory convinces Janine to go to the boy's house with him so that they can have a talk. At first, Janine insists they follow district protocol and not enter the house itself. But, after getting nowhere with Alex's grandmother, Janine can't resist being... Janine.

Janine Doesn't Have to Sacrifice Her Own Growth on 'Abbott Elementary'

Janine and Gregory find Alex watching The Price is Right, and Janine has the difficult task of having to not tell only Alex that she's not coming back to Abbott, but Gregory as well. While the news is shocking to both, it allows Janine the opportunity to once again prove why she's truly the best at what she does. Janine's talk with Alex could have been another opportunity to renege on her moving forward with her career. Instead, she uses it as a teaching moment, telling Alex that he will have many teachers throughout his life. As an example, she asks him if he would still want to play The Price is Right if Drew Carey wasn't the host. The boy enthusiastically agrees, and Janine and Gregory tell him that he can learn all the skills he needs to win at school.

It's a great moment that allows Janine to once again be the excellent teacher she is without having to sacrifice her own growth. It also allows for some progress in the long-stalled romance she's been having with Gregory. There's been little development to the story with the two separated (with some viewers even wondering if it was over completely). However, the sadness that Gregory feels and the nerves Janine has over telling him her news makes it clear these two aren't done just yet, despite the challenges that lie ahead.

Abbott Elementary has become stagnant in Season 3 by any means, and its latest episode, "Alex," is proof that the show is far from done with change. The outing gives Janine the biggest opportunity of her career and also allows her to continue to grow professionally. In doing so, she not only gets to teach one of her beloved students an important life lesson, but she also unknowingly restarts a romance that has been a favorite of viewers since the show began.

