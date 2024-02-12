The Big Picture Janine and Gregory are the couple fans have been rooting for since the pilot episode, and the slow burn of their relationship keeps viewers engaged and interested.

Abbott Elementary strategically places obstacles in Janine and Gregory's path, making their journey feel natural and believable.

Although fans may be frustrated, Janine and Gregory's continued friendship and deepening connection sets up intense and satisfying future moments in the show.

Abbott Elementary is without a doubt one of the best shows on television right now. It’s witty, it’s funny, it’s heartfelt, and even though its episodes clock in at around twenty minutes, they’re chock-full of iconic moments that vary from the hilarious and quotable to the tearjerking and heartwarming. And to top it all off, it’s got a couple that fans are eager to see get together. With Season 3 making its widely anticipated return, we’re back to watching and waiting with bated breath each week to see if Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) will finally take the big step toward a relationship. Their romance has been teased since Season 1, but even now, three seasons in, they’ve yet to properly embark on a relationship with one another. It’s a detail that may frustrate some viewers, but to some, it’s reminiscent of the golden days of slow-burn ships. Too often nowadays, shows give away too much too quickly, burning out all intrigue before it can really begin. But Abbott plays its cards close to the chest, and it’s all the better for it.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Knows What It’s Doing

Janine and Gregory have been THE ship since the very first episode. In fact, Gregory even admitted in the Season 2 finale that he’s had feelings for Janine since the moment he met her. There’s no doubt the pair will eventually find their footing, but until then the show is doing things right by making us wait. With every show there’s at least one couple that fans latch onto and are rooting for, and a lot of times the creators of the show will in turn make that couple a slow burn, meaning we have to wait for them to get together. It’s a classic way to bring in viewership and keep audiences on their toes, and it works like a charm. But sometimes they end up giving the fans what they want too early, and while it’s great and thrilling for those first few episodes, the interest tends to die off a little. Sure it’s great to see the couple we’re rooting for get together, and yes, it’s satisfying that we get all of these great moments sooner rather than later, but eventually we begin to crave the tension and build-up that was once there and the shininess soon begins to dull. Abbott Elementary knows this and is smart with how it goes about its main couple.

Janine and Gregory Are a Slow Burn Done Right

One of the smartest things Abbott Elementary does with the slow burn of Janine and Gregory, is that it doesn’t just shoehorn in excuses as to why they can’t be together. Yes, there’s always an obstacle in the way, but it’s always so strategically placed that it feels natural and actually makes sense with the storyline. In Season 1, that roadblock was Tariq (Zack Fox), Janine’s boyfriend since the eighth grade. Obviously Gregory wasn’t going to jump in and ruin Janine’s relationship, especially not one that has been as long-going as hers and Tariq’s. By Season 2, she and Tariq are broken up, which gives Gregory an opening, but by then he’s sparked up a relationship with Amber (Naté Jones), something that was hinted at back in Season 1. And later in the season, Janine starts up a flirtation with Gregory’s friend Maurice (Vince Staples), putting yet another roadblock in their way.

At the end of Season 2, Gregory and Janine confessed their feelings to one another, much to the joy of fans, but a happy ending was still on halt for the pair. Janine told Gregory that she couldn’t lose him as a friend, and that she needed to focus on herself for a little while — especially since she had only recently ended a decade-long relationship. It was hard to hear for both Gregory and fans, but it made sense for Janine’s character and the arc of the show, and it was empowering to see Janine take some time just for herself. But come the Season 3 premiere we were aching to know what the dynamic was going to be for the pair. Yes, they remained friends and there’s no bad blood, but how long can you really go on without acknowledging the fact that you both admitted to having feelings for each other? As it turns out, not long at all. We discover that sometime between seasons Janine came to Gregory and asked him if he still had feelings for her. He obviously does, but he told her that he worried about their friendship, and sadly turned down her advances. It was a sad moment, for sure, and a disappointing one at that, but this wait will certainly make the end product so much more satisfying.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Sets Up for Plenty More Will-They-Won’t-They Moments in Season 3

While it may be frustrating that Janine and Gregory don’t get together right off the bat in Season 3 as some hoped, it’s clear that the show is setting up for some big moments between the two. The fact that Janine came to Gregory and basically asked him to be with her is a huge deal, and a big stepping stone for the pair. But him turning her down ultimately sets the stage for a plethora of nail-biting moments to come. And that’s what Abbott is best at. It builds up this impeccable tension between Janine and Gregory, while still giving us little moments that we can grasp onto as we wait. Sure they may not be sharing kisses every other episode or shouting out love confessions, but it’s those little moments that mean so much more in the long run. Like when Gregory told Janine that he takes all of her movie recommendations seriously because he wants to know why she likes the things she does. Or when Janine helped him decorate his classroom. You can tell they care deeply for one another, and their friendship grows stronger and more beautiful with every passing episode, which will only make their eventual romantic relationship all the better. So yeah, the wait may be a bit agonizing, but Abbott Elementary knows what it’s doing with Janine and Gregory, and it’s doing a damn good job at it.

