The third season of everyone's favorite mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary came to a somewhat satisfying ending last night as lead characters Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) finally acknowledged their attraction to one another after episodes of ignoring the obvious. While fans naturally have a lot of questions about the duo's relationship, producer Justin Halpern recently elaborated on the whole affair while speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the future of the series.

Halpern, who was joined by fellow producer Patrick Schumacker, revealed that he and the team put a lot of thought into making Janine and Gregory's romance a reality in the season 3 finale. "We talked about it a lot," he said. "We always talk about it in terms of the character growth of each character. We don't like to think about it like, "And then in season 3 they get together." We try to see where they are emotionally and where they are in their lives and if that would line up."

The series' EP later added, "But in a way, they went through the same thing the audience went through, which is, "Are we going to do it? Is this right?" And then they have so many big feelings for each other that at some point it just becomes unable to be put aside, and they have to do it." For those that missed it, Abbott Elementary season 3 finale sees Janine throwing an end-of-the-school-year party for her friends and colleagues and almost kissing Gregory when the lights go off. Soon after, Gregory leaves the party thinking Janine and Manny (Josh Segarra) are dating, but is later convinced otherwise. He returns to Janine, who also intends to go after him, and they end up sharing a passionate kiss.

Janine & Gregory's Romance Is A Journey That Leads Forward

Abbott Elementary, which focuses on the lives of teachers working in the underfunded and mismanaged Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, was renewed for a fourth season earlier in February. With that, Janine and Gregory's romantic involvement seems guaranteed in the upcoming season, according to Halpern, who emphasized the significance of growing characters in the series.

He explained, "When we grow characters, we like to continue that growth. It may get messy, but we're always trying to chart a path forward. Even though when you play a "will they, won't they?" it seems like it's, "Oh, we're taking two steps forward, one step back or two steps back, one step forward." But in our heads it is a journey that leads forward."

Abbott Elementary season 4 has no release date yet, but previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.