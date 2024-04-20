Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 3.

The Big Picture Janine's quick decision to reject the district job in Abbott Elementary seemed rushed and out of character for her cautious nature.

The series backtracks on Janine's career move too hastily, creating unnecessary contrived drama that doesn't further the plot effectively.

Including the district office opened up new storylines and character dynamics in Season 3, but undoing this change too quickly may have missed out on potential opportunities.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 made a big change when the series lead, Janine (Quinta Brunson), took a break from teaching to accept an internship at the school district. Though removing her from the titular school seems like an odd choice, it worked well as the show, and particularly Janine, constantly searched for creative ways to solve the problems the teachers face. With her hard work and positivity, Janine flourishes at the district, getting offered a full-time job there. But just one episode after she announces that she will be moving to the district permanently, the series backtracks, having her officially return to Abbott. It's not entirely a surprise; after all, the series is named after the school. However, the choice for Janine to change her mind so rapidly was odd.

Since the beginning of the show, Janine has shown passion in her attempts to solve problems for the school and the students who attend, and this new job gives her the chance to do just that on a larger scale. This alone should pique her interest enough to test it out. After taking the job, she sticks it out for a single episode before deciding to return to Abbott, so why have her accept the job at all? Janine's change of heart not only gives the audience whiplash but takes the scope of the series back to the single school just when a new group of characters was getting interesting. Though it's no surprise that Janine decided to return to teaching, the series rushed this twist.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

How Does 'Abbott Elementary' Reverse the Big Reveal?

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary expanded the scope of the show by having Janine at the school district rather than in the classroom, though she has struggled to let go throughout the storyline. And, after her big announcement in Episode 9, "Alex," Janine was set to make the change permanent. With her incredible job offer, Janine was finally able to effect real change and create solutions for the multitude of problems she experienced as a teacher, and everyone seemed happy for her except Ava (Janelle James), but what can you expect? But even as she quickly accepted the job, Janine had doubts. As she says goodbye to the Abbott family in Episode 10, "2 Ava 2 Fest," Janine wavers in her decision.

Though her new job offers an exciting opportunity and her new coworkers are almost as enthusiastic as her, Janine doubts her choice, postponing the actual commitment as long as possible. While there are many reasons to take the job, Janine's hesitation grows. The building relationship between her and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) does seem to be a downside to leaving Abbott, which is highlighted when he visits her office. But what really makes Janine rethink is the letter from Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and the students whom she loves so much. So she ditches the district to attend Ava Fest with the rest of the teachers, where she rescinds her previous announcement and confirms that she ultimately chooses to leave the district job to return to Abbott.

Janine Rejects the District Job Too Quickly on 'Abbott Elementary'

This twist isn't entirely surprising, especially as Janine has had difficulty relinquishing control of her classroom throughout the season. However, the plot was rushed. Yes, she has been at the district for a while, but she only just chose to stay there indefinitely. The speed at which Abbott Elementary reverses this choice makes the original announcement that Janine was leaving pointless. If she returned to Abbott at the same time without accepting the job in the first place but considering it longer, then perhaps this would make sense. However, that's not how it plays out. Instead, the situation escalates unnecessarily, creating contrived drama that does nothing to further the plot.

But worse, this switch is out of character for Janine. Though her final decision fits, the speed at which she makes up her mind in the first place does not. Janine is portrayed as a cautious person who considers her options before diving in. This is a flaw of hers as she waits to take action for far too long – just look at how long she stuck it out in her relationship with Tariq (Zack Fox). But she initially takes the new job without a period of deliberation. There are many avenues to consider. For example, Janine is driven to return to teaching because of her students but could help so many more kids with the other job, a thought process the notoriously thorough character didn't seem to investigate while making her life-changing choice. This plot deserved more time to do the character justice.

Including the District Office Was Good for 'Abbott Elementary'

Janine's opportunity in Season 3 opened up several new directions for the show, creating new characters to interact with and allowing different configurations of old characters to cross paths more frequently. With characters like Manny (Josh Segarra), the unnamed HR employee (Ben Onyx Dowdy), and John Reynolds (Keegan-Michael Key), the district was a workplace as vibrant as Abbott, though in a different way. And these characters were only starting to develop. The new faces breathe new life into the show, opening up different storylines. More specifically, by showing the School District, Abbot Elementary gave a face to the people who often create obstacles for the teachers, setting up potential conflict. The characters from the district may still show up, especially after Janine hinted that they will hold a grudge, but they will not be nearly as prevalent, since there is no longer a primary character in the district.

Separating Janine from the other teachers also created unlikely pairs, putting Barbara in direct conflict with Ava more frequently, as Janine is not there for Ava to pick on. It also left a void for Jacob (Chris Perfetti) as he searched for a new workplace pal and developed an unlikely friendship with Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter). The district becoming a part of the series created opportunities for the show, and with more time, this plot could have become even more interesting. Abbott Elementary should have taken more time before undoing Season 3's big shakeup.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

