Abbott Elementary is back in session with its third season, and with it, there have been big shakeups. Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) has accepted a fellowship at the Philadelphia school district, where she’ll spend most of her time away from her friends and peers at Abbott Elementary. Because of this, she’s surrounded by an array of new peers, including the handsome Manny, played by Josh Segarra.

We meet Manny in the Season 3 premiere, “Career Day.” He’s one of the new representatives from the district with a genuine enthusiasm for wanting to bring positive change to Abbott Elementary and the rest of the schools under his jurisdiction. Like Janine, he maintains an upbeat attitude and a gumption to back his words with actions. Manny immediately clicks with Janine and starts to recruit Janine for the fellowship position at the district, which she later accepts. With Janine spending more time away from Abbott, and therefore away from Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Manny could be the new love interest that Janine needs at the moment.

Manny and Janine Already Have Great Compatibility on 'Abbott Elementary'

Janine and Manny already share many traits that make them extremely compatible. They both have a genuine enthusiasm for their work, often annoying others with their upbeat attitude. They also both share an affinity for a good pop culture reference (although Janine needs to catch up on the Taken movies!). Once Janine starts working in the district office, Manny is extremely supportive of her ideas, as well as in awe of the way she’s able to figure out creative solutions to her problems. Through their interactions thus far, it’s clear they have a natural chemistry and rapport building between them, something that only stands to grow in the coming weeks.

Not only is Manny Janine’s equal in demeanor, but he also challenges her to grow and think outside the box. His belief in Janine's accepting the fellowship is fueled by wanting to see her stretch her abilities and grow her reach to make positive changes within the school district. When Janine hits a wall trying to secure an ASL interpreter for Jacob's (Chris Perfetti) Deaf student, Manny's story about his quest to get a crossing guard for a certain street gives Janine the idea to go around the district's complicated red tape in order to get things done.

Episode 3’s “Gregory’s Garden Goofballs” also makes an explicit point to remind audiences of Janine’s previous relationship with the return of Tariq (Zack Fox). His current girlfriend’s son, Nick (Christopher Robert Scott), is a student in Barbara’s (Sheryl Lee Ralph) class, though a brief scene during the end credits leads to the two exes crossing paths and Janine realizing that Tariq is up to the same typical antics. While Tariq's return to the show is rife with comedic opportunity, especially through his interactions with Barbara, it's also a reminder that Janine deserves a partner who has the same level of maturity she does.

Manny Already Has the Approval of Janine’s Role Model

Another point in Manny’s favor is the fact that he has seemingly won over Janine’s role model, Barbara Howard. During the Season 3 premiere, Barbara is initially dismissive of the big promises Manny and his team want to bring to fruition for Abbott Elementary and the rest of the schools in the district. However, Manny is able to appeal to the veteran teacher after sharing that his mother is also an educator and empathizing with Barbara’s skepticism; it also helps that he compliments her upon meeting her.

When Janine comes to Barbara to vent about the new district team, it’s Barbara who reveals she does have hope for real change from them. Barbara encourages Janine to reconsider the fellowship offer and reminds her how dreamers are often the ones who make things happen. Janine really looks up to Barbara and takes her perspective to heart, so Barbara giving Manny and his team a chance pushes Janine to accept the fellowship. Should a romance begin to spark between Manny and Janine, already having Barbara’s approval bodes very well for them.

After Being Rejected by Gregory, Janine Deserves Some TLC

At the end of Abbott Elementary's Season 3 premiere, it is revealed that Janine went out on a limb to ask out Gregory, and he rejected her. His explanation at the time was that he decided to protect his emotions because, in his mind, it would be safer than if Janine were to change her mind about becoming romantically involved with him again. To be fair, both Janine and Gregory had acknowledged that if they were to get together, it would be for real — and the potential heartbreak could be devastating. Even though Janine is ready to take that leap, Gregory isn’t there yet. Once again, their timing is off.

Janine and Gregory continue to dance around each other as if they’re inevitable. In the meantime, however, Janine deserves to be cherished by a man who is willing to appreciate her now. She’s starting to spend more time with Manny and her peers at the district, and with the new distance from Gregory and her Abbott family, she has the opportunity to explore something outside of her comfort zone. Plus, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and Gregory might need a rival like Manny to force him out of his comfort zone and take a risk by baring his heart to Janine.

We’ve only just started Season 3 of Abbott Elementary, and it’s clear that there are already sparks between Janine and Manny. They both have an enthusiasm for education and a genuine desire to make real, impactful changes in the Philadelphia school district. Beyond professional opportunities, though, Janine has the chance to be in a well-balanced relationship with a man who can be her equal and revere her for the incredible woman she is. Even if, at the very least, it’s a rebound relationship after experiencing rejection, Janine deserves an attractive man who is absolutely smitten with her.

New episodes of Abbott Elementary air on Wednesday at 9 PM ET on ABC. The series is also available to stream on Hulu.

