Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 3.

The Big Picture Janine's move to working for the school district in Abbott Elementary Season 3 allows her a winning streak, breaking sitcom conventions.

Her new role as a leader brings her respect and encouraging coworkers, possibly even sparking a potential romance.

Moving Janine to a new job, even a temporary one, keeps the dynamic fresh and the show unpredictable, paying off beautifully.

After two seasons of watching Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) struggle with the difficulties of the public school system, viewers were met with a twist when they tuned into Abbott Elementary's Season 3 premiere. The two-part opener revealed that the optimistic teacher had left the comfort of her classroom to take on a job at the school district.

It's a huge change — not just for the character, but for the show in general. Shaking up a popular show, especially an award-winning one, is always a risky endeavor, and after so many Abbott-free months, audiences may have expected something more akin to the previous two seasons. But the change actually works! Moving Janine to the district sets up an exciting new dynamic — not just for the show, but for the character by giving her a chance to finally win. It also breaks a frustrating sitcom tradition by committing to the story, instead of doing away with it too quickly.

Janine's New Role on 'Abbott Elementary' Is Good for Her

Janine's optimism has always been endearing. However, the leading lady of Abbott has often had to endure criticism and struggle while fighting to make positive changes at the school. While the challenges she faces are often both comedic and heartfelt, moving Janine to the district has finally allowed her a winning streak.The two-part premiere sees Janine implement a career day for Abbott and successfully navigate the unexpected challenges that come with it. The season's third outing also ups the challenge for Janine as she tries to find a way to provide the school with an ASL interpreter. The opposition she faces throughout the episode makes it seem as though she's in for a typical "learning moment"; however, her determination yields a win.

Victories aren't the only refreshing change in Janine's new role. Janine has become the great leader that her position at Abbott never truly allowed for. Her new coworkers have not only been showing her the respect she deserves, but they take her seriously and encourage her ideas, no matter how impossible they may seem. Manny (Josh Segarra), who brought Janine to the district, has been her biggest fan thus far. In fact, he has been such a great ally that there may even be the potential for her to move on from Gregory with him.

Speaking of Gregory, the will-they-won't-they romance Janine has shared with her fellow Abbott educator has been a classic slow-burn. While it's hard not to root for the couple, it's great to see Janine more focused on goals that further the career about which she is so passionate. Being at the district also brings a different dynamic to the story, with some needed distance between the two would-be lovebirds raising the emotional stakes — especially if Janine and Manny decide to give things a go.

Janine's New Job on 'Abbott Elementary' Breaks Sitcom Stereotypes

A series shake-up can yield mixed results. In the realm of sitcoms, resets are often short-lived and solely for the purpose of creating a different feeling for a season before returning to the show's regular format. While Janine's job within the district is temporary, the show has successfully dodged the sitcom stereotype of doing away with the arc too quickly. A typical sitcom attempt at change would see the shake-up last for an episode or two, a la Sam losing his job at the bar on Cheers at the end of Season 8. Abbott has chosen to follow the route of sitcom royalty like I Love Lucy (i.e., the Ricardos moving to the country) and give Janine a much-needed change of scenery. Such a bold change keeps the show fresh going into its third season, and makes character dynamics more unpredictable.

Though it may have seemed a strange choice to move Abbott's beloved lead out of her equally beloved base, the decision has paid off. It has given Janine a chance to shine and be rewarded in a challenging, yet rewarding new role and has breathed new life into existing stories while simultaneously launching intriguing new arcs. It has also helped set Abbott apart from other sitcoms with its bold moves and has avoided familiar traps. Above all, it reminds audiences why Abbott Elementary is a series worthy of an A+ every time.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

