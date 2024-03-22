Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 3.

The Big Picture Janine deserves more time with her Abbott Elementary friends to reconnect and bring back her passion for teaching.

Janine has newfound confidence from her job at the school district which can benefit Abbott greatly.

Janine's return to Abbott would bring resolution to familiar plots and allow for fresh dynamics on the series.

Abbott Elementary has been filled with exciting new stories during its third season. From new friendships to new characters, the show hasn't been shy about shaking things up. One of the most exciting developments to come out of the show's third year has been watching series lead Janine Teagues (Qunita Brunson) take on her challenging new role at the school district. All season, viewers have watched Janine overcome some of her biggest challenges yet. She's also implemented positive change that has not only benefited the district as a whole but also her beloved Abbott.

But the massive change has also come with a price and Abbott Elementary's latest episode, "Panel," makes it clear that it's time for Janine to come home. Janine has indeed gifted the school district with a lot of positive changes, but the challenges of the work have taken a lot from her. From not seeing some of her best friends to time away from her students, it's not been easy for the show's hero. On the positive side, Janine, who's always had Abbott's best interests at heart, has finally been allowed to grow her confidence with several wins in her new role, and it would benefit her to bring some of that newfound conviction back to the place about which she is so passionate.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

What Happens in 'Abbott Elementary's Latest Episode?

Janine has been on a mission since arriving at the district, a noble one that has awarded not only Abbott but many of the schools within the area. Her librarian pilot program proved so successful that she even won over a doubtful Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph). But in the third season's latest episode, "Panel," Janine is met with even more challenges. Superintendent Reynolds (Keegan-Michael Key) is due to make a full-fledged decision on the program on the very same day Janine needs to do her CPR recertification so that she can keep her teaching credentials. While she's stressed about both duties, she is excited about taking the CPR class with her Abbott friends, whom she hasn't seen in a while. In fact, before the day's chaos takes off, the reunion seems to be the bright spot of her day.

Just as she rejoins her Abbott family, Janine is called out of class for a district emergency. A school has dropped out of her program, and, if she can't find a replacement, the superintendent will not approve the program. Janine is no stranger to her ideas taking a turn for the worst and partners up with her unofficial district cheerleader (and potential new love interest, if some viewers have their way), Manny (Josh Segarra), to find a school to fill the spot. Not only are they successful, but Janine even manages to jump back into CPR class and nail her recertification.

Along the way, however, Janine realizes just how much she's been missing. Her Abbott family is all exploring new relationships and dynamics, which she is out of the loop on. She hasn't even had time to read texts sent to her by her bestie Jacob (Chris Perfetti), who's attempted to keep her up to date on his latest romantic escapades. During all this, Gregory (Jesse Tyler Williams) and Ava (Janelle James) are participating in an educational panel, and Janine suggests that they go and support their friends after the day is done. Before she leaves her office at the district, she looks longingly at a photograph she keeps on her desk of her and her students. Janine may be the district's dream come true, but between the stress of trying to balance the day's activities and how out of touch she feels with both peers and students, it would be nice to see the heart of Abbott come home — not just for Janine's sake, but for the show itself.

Janine Has a New Confidence She Can Bring Back to Abbott Elementary

Close

Janine has come a long way since the start of the series. When viewers first met her, she had some great ideas but often had trouble accomplishing them. But one of the many positive things to come from her school district job is newfound confidence. Since the season premiered, she's taken on sensitive topics, has stood up for what she believes in, and has even defended herself to Abbott's very own "school mom," Barbara. While it's been exciting and entertaining to watch Janine grow at the district, it's time for her to bring these new skills back to Abbott. Not only would it allow for even more fresh dynamics, but it would also allow for resolution to familiar plots that have been put on hold.

Janine has already had quite the season on Abbott Elementary this year. She's accomplished so much at the school district, but it's become more than clear that the show's hero misses home. It would be a treat to see her get back to her Abbott friends and students, while also employing her newfound confidence to implement even more change at the school she loves.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu