Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Episode 10.

The Big Picture Abbott Elementary has a large cast of ensemble characters that have to juggle screen time.

Abbott Elementary's janitor Mr. Johnson is only used as a recurring gag for comedic relief when he offers so much more potential.

Previous seasons have shown Mr. Johnson to have a rich and colorful backstory, but Abbott Elementary refrains from diving too deeply into it.

Abbot Elementary has a great ensemble cast featuring the teachers and other staff at the school, as well as occasionally featuring the students. The school setting opens up many opportunities for the workplace comedy, especially as it brings together many different types of people, from the religious Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) to the relaxed and occasionally shady Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter). The series thrives on its wide variety of characters as opposites clash, like Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Ava (Janelle James), or forge unlikely friendships. While there is no shortage of storylines for the central characters, not everyone gets the attention they deserve. One of Abbot Elementary's best inventions rarely gets to be the focus of the story despite being the most interesting person on Abbott's staff: Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

As the school's janitor, it would be easy to ignore Mr. Johnson. After all, he doesn't face the same issues as the rest of the staff, who must corral the students and handle the constant lack of supplies. Yet Mr. Johnson has distinguished himself as one of the most fascinating and hilarious characters on the show, even though he gets less screen time than many other characters. Mr. Johnson is delightfully unique and a joy to watch despite a consistent lack of explanations. There is so much the show has not revealed about Mr. Johnson, and it really should. While the series focuses on the struggles of the teachers, Mr. Johnson has just as much to deal with, and his character deserves more development.

What Makes Mr. Johnson So Interesting on 'Abbott Elementary'?

Mr. Johnson is largely a mystery, but that is what makes him so interesting. With the only clear thing about him the fact that he's worked at Abbott for decades, Mr. Johnson's stories have become a highlight of the show. He has no shortage of anecdotes for any given situation, occasionally seeming like he's lying. His comments throughout the series have painted a confusing and vibrant picture of his past but are rarely explained. With hints of his past, including time as an Olympic athlete, nude model, and everything in between, it's impossible to track Mr. Johnson's life and how he ended up as a janitor at an underfunded public school, and neither the character nor Abbott Elementary care to elaborate.

Mr. Johnson steals every scene he's in despite rarely being the focus. With conspiracy theories from lizard people to the moon not existing, Mr. Johnson proves that his mind is something altogether unique. And that's good for the series. Abbott Elementary often deals with real issues, taking part in serious conversations surrounding education, equality, and the like. However, Mr. Johnson is the comic relief character who keeps the series light when necessary. Often removed from the shenanigans of the other characters, Mr. Johnson gives the rest something to react to. His oblivious confidence is reminiscent of other comedic characters like Creed (Creed Bratton) from The Office, but Mr. Johnson is something all his own. Both friendly and detached, Mr. Johnson's character thrives even when he gets limited attention.

'Abbott Elementary' Should Give Mr. Johnson More Focus

Mr. Johnson started off as a recurring cast member, regulated mostly to the background, and his humor was well suited for that. A good line dropped here and there got him attention quickly, and he got a well-deserved upgrade. Though his role has grown, Mr. Johnson still doesn't get the same focus as others. While it's unrealistic to expect him to ever get the level of attention of Janine or Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Mr. Johnson could be better served than he currently is. An exploration of his past could make him a more developed character. He could certainly stand to get the same attention as Barbara or Melissa. Though he appears in nearly every episode, Mr. Johnson does not get to be the focus of even a B-plot, doing a disservice to the character and the series.

Season 3 has given Mr. Johnson more opportunities. He was the best guest at career day, regaling Jacob's (Chris Perfetti) class with his snippets of his illustrious history. He also brings out Jacob's hypocritical standards in Episode 9, "Alex," by sending out one of his long quarterly emails about the importance of spring cleaning and capturing Melissa and Barbara's attention with his self-revealing musings. Mr. Johnson also sends Janine a farewell gift of a strand from his favorite mop, which he promptly asks for back once she returns to Abbott. But none of this develops his character. Instead, it just provides more interesting facts about the man.

Mr. Johnson Represents Untapped Potential for 'Abbott Elementary'

Because he is such a rich character who gets little exploration, Mr. Johnson is an endless source of potential for the series. Diving into his character could take the story in any number of directions, even without revealing the mystery of his past. Just his time at Abbott could offer great stories. After so many years, what does he know about the school that he hasn't shared? Or why does he do half the things he does? For example, at the opening of Season 3, Episode 10, "2 Ava 2 Fest," Mr. Johnson dramatically judges the cafeteria food, but why? Does he have a position or qualifications we don't know about? With so much unknown about the character, it's safe to assume that that is the case, but an occasional explanation would be nice.

While there are many characters for the show to focus on, Mr. Johnson has gotten less development than anyone when the vague information about him suggests he should have the most. With his unexplained past and eccentric nature, he has more potential than anyone, and it's a shame to waste it. As the most comedic part of the comedy, Mr. Johnson deserves more attention. Abbott Elementary should focus on Mr. Johnson more often because, at this point, anything about him is sure to hook the audience and the characters alike. Not developing the character is a wasted opportunity for the show, and the longer it goes on, the higher the expectations will grow.

