Class will not be in session this Wednesday on ABC. Series writer and producer Brittani Nichols shared the reminder on X that Abbott Elementary is temporarily moving to Sunday this week for a special After-Oscars episode. A re-run will air in the show's usual slot tonight and new episodes will resume on Wednesdays starting next week until March 27.

The biggest night in movies, which will see Oppenheimer, Barbie, The Holdovers, and more complete for top honors after a stacked year in cinema, will now be the lead-in for the latest happenings at the titular school. Currently in its third season, Abbott Elementary is bigger than ever with critics and audiences still raving and viewership records still being set. Episode 5 recently set a high watermark for the series in terms of streaming, according to a report from The Wrap, but the awards show could power Quinta Brunson's Emmy-winning comedy to even greater heights with so many viewers already tuned in.

Abbott Elementary is created by and stars Brunson as Janine, one of several teachers at the underfunded Willard R. Abbott Elementary School whose lives and relationships are put under a microscope by a film crew. Across its first two seasons, the mockumentary has seen the faculty bring laughs week-to-week while confronting the harsh realities of their situation and trying to make the most of it. Season 3 will be shorter than its predecessor as part of the fallout of the dual Hollywood strikes, but a lot has already been packed into its first five episodes, including a student transferring to Janine's classroom in the most recent installment, while Gregory (Tyler James Williams) faced the consequences of being the cool teacher. A fourth season is also secured for the series, thanks in part to the staggering viewership for ABC.

What's In Store in 'Abbott Elementary's After-Oscars Episode?

Episode 6, titled "Willard R. Abbott," will follow up the Oscars with a celebration of the titular school's namesake. When Abbott Elementary is declared a Philadelphia historical landmark, Janine and the principal, Ava (Janelle James), are over the moon about the news. Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), however, are less than thrilled about the honor. The episode promises a bit of chaos among the faculty as the ceremony doesn't go according to plan. In addition to the series regulars, Jennifer Elise Cox and Brunson's fellow Big Mouth alum June Diane Raphael will guest-star.

Catch Abbott Elementaryafter the Oscars this week on Sunday, March 10, and stream past seasons on Hulu. The Academy Awards begin airing on ABC at 7 p.m. ET. Check out Nichols's announcement below.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

