The latest promo for Abbott Elementary recaps standout moments from Season 2, reminding viewers why they should enroll for another year at the school.

The upcoming season will continue to showcase the school's challenges but Janine's presence brings hope for positive change.

The new year is just around the corner, bringing with it a new season of ABC's Emmy-winning comedy Abbott Elementary. After Season 3 was on hold during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, school is back in session beginning Wednesday, February 7. Additionally, the upcoming premiere will be a special, hour-long episode instead of its typical 30-minute time block. As time ticks down to new episodes, Collider is excited to exclusively debut a promo for Abbott's return, which will air later as part of the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2023.

While the latest Abbott Elementary promo doesn't tease any Season 3 footage, it revisits some of the standout highlights from Season 2. It hits on moments from the teachers' trip to a nearby charter school, the egg drop science experiment, the bathroom juice debacle, and more. It ultimately culminates in a hilarious compilation of memorable moments and sound bites to remind viewers why they should enroll for another year at Abbott Elementary.

Since the promo wasn't a full recap of Season 2, there are some things viewers should remember before Abbott Elementary Season 3 begins. For starters, the Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) ship has pretty much sunk after the Season 2 finale. While both acknowledged their feelings for one another, Janine decided it is best that they don't pursue a romantic relationship. Meanwhile, the teachers also saved Abbott from becoming a charter. In the grand scheme of things, this was major victory for the school, as it means students won't lose access to their education. However, it also means viewers can likely continue to expect to see the school fall apart in various ways — but thankfully, Janine is around to encourage some change.

Who Works on 'Abbott Elementary'?

Along with starring in the series, Abbott Elementary is created, written, and executive produced by Brunson. She executive produces with Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, and Patrick Schumacker. Brunson and Williams will both reprise their roles for the upcoming third season, joined by other series regulars Sheryl Lee Ralph in her Emmy-winning role as Barbara, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa, Janelle James as Princpal Ava, Chris Perfetti as Jacob, and William Standford Davis as Mr. Johnson. Like the first two seasons, viewers can likely expect a handful of notable guest stars to pop up throughout Season 3. ABC has yet to officially reveal any potential guest cast at this time.

Abbott Elementary returns on Wednesday, February 7, on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu. Catch up with Seasons 1 and 2 now on Hulu and Max. Watch the promo below:

Abbott Elementary Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Rating TV-PG Seasons 2

