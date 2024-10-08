It’s been a long summer, but it’s finally time to head back to school! ABC’s breakout hit, Abbott Elementary returns October 9th, and Season 4 is already gearing up to be one of the show’s most intriguing years. Led by the spunky Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson), the series follows a group of passionate teachers operating within the Philadelphia Public School system. Other educators include Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), as well as flashy principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James), and mysterious custodian Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis). Since the show premiered, the cast has become a beloved ensemble, and each has experienced some massive changes. Season 3, in particular, shook up the workplace sitcom, with each episode bringing about new surprises. From a shocking departure to a drawn-out storyline coming to ahead, Abbott Elementary was anything but stagnant throughout its third season.

'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Began With a Few Surprises

Like many shows, Abbott Elementary’s third season was delayed due to the 2023 WGA/SAG-AFTRA Strikes. When the show finally returned in the early part of 2024, the series wasted no time shocking its audience with unexpected twists. Abbott revealed that its in-universe documentary crew had been MIA for a few months after having their camera equipment stolen. When they return, they find a major change has occurred.

Janine, who’s been the school’s heart and soul since the series began, has left Abbott! After impressing the school district, she accepted a fellowship role. Janine more than proves herself over the course of the season, making positive changes to the district, at large, and, of course, her beloved Abbott. There’s some fantastic character development for her. Unlike when she was at Abbott, many of Janine’s most ambitious proposals are becoming a reality. Janine truly thrives in the district, succeeding like never before. However, her departure comes with quite a bit of drama as well. Toward the end of Season 2, Janine and Gregory finally seemed like they might make their relationship official. However, it’s revealed that they decided to just be friends before Season 3 began.

At the district, Janine makes a number of new friends, including Manny (Josh Segarra). The two certainly grow close, and Gregory soon suspects that the two are dating. Gregory tries to combat this by going out on a date with one of Jacob’s friends, Olivia (Lana Condor). However, Gregory runs into Janine and Manny at the same bar, leading to a greater spiral. As this drama continues throughout the season, the rest of the teachers face plenty of changes.

‘Abbott Elementary’s Characters All Underwent Massive Changes

While Janine’s career change may have been the most obvious shake-up, each Abbott Elementary character experienced transformation throughout the season. Barbara revealed a much more nuanced side of her faith. In previous seasons, she’d had issues with the “mean girls” of her church choir, but she would often deal with their cruelty in small ways. In Season 3, she reveals to Ava that her close friendships with Abbott’s LGBTQIA+ members have often left her out in the cold when it comes to church functions. But Ava helps her stand up for herself and find her own way of worshiping. Ava does so thanks to her own growth. The start of the season sees Ava try to repress her more brazen character qualities after spending her summer taking college courses. But Abbott’s staff realize that they need Ava’s bold demeanor to run the school, thus Ava learns to combine those qualities to become a fantastic, yet still comically flawed leader.

Both Melissa and Jacob experience break-ups early on in the season. Melissa had been dating the vending machine attendant, Gary (Bruno Amato), for a while, but ultimately, she realized they wanted different things. The two part ways on good terms, which is more than can be said for Jacob, who’d been dating Zach (Larry Owens) since the series began. Jacob’s passive-aggressive approach to ending their relationship leads to tumultuous consequences, leaving Jacob in need of a place to live. Melissa happens to be looking for a tenant for her extra space, leading to their unlikely living situation. The two have never really seen eye to eye on anything, and this certainly could have led to some tension. However, it actually made way for one of the show’s best friendships. Their bond at home improves their working relationship and overall improves the school’s environment. In fact, everyone’s various changes helped to bring the school’s staff even closer than they were. Even the normally closed-off Gregory shares a bonding moment with Barbara. These changes even prove to be critical when Janine returns to Abbott.

Janine’s Return to Abbott Creates the Biggest Changes of the Series

Janine’s success at the district leads to her being offered a full-time position, which she initially accepts. However, she realizes she misses her students too much and returns to Abbott. Returning just in time for the show’s annual field trip, things immediately heat up between her and Gregory. In the past, the will they/won’t they couple has always seemed too shy to ever truly pursue a relationship, but Gregory is determined to finally make it happen.

While on the outing, Gregory and Janine spend quite a lot of time together. It seems their blossoming romance may once again get derailed when Janine receives a text from Manny. But Gregory uses his new-found bravery to get past it, and the two continue to enjoy their pseudo-date. Unfortunately, Ava proves to be something of a foil. While she is no longer pursuing Gregory herself, this newer, wiser Ava helps Janine and Gregory see the potential danger that comes from dating a coworker. And it seems like they're ready to follow Ava's advice. That is, until the season finale.

‘Abbott Elementary’s Season 3 Finale Changes the Series Forever

To wrap up the school year, Janine decides to throw an end-of-the-year party for the school. She carefully crafts the evening so that it’ll be perfect. Initially, it goes off without a hitch until the Janine/Gregory drama gets in the way. Janine invites Manny and the rest of her district friends to the shindig, which immediately puts Gregory on edge. Likewise, Janine feels awkward when Olivia shows up. The party begins to spiral when everyone starts to do their own thing, which ultimately disrupts the flow of the evening. Culminating in a power outage, Janine has a heart-to-heart with the show’s unsung hero, Mr. Johnson, who encourages her to stop living life too cautiously. Unfortunately, the advice comes too late, as Gregory decides to leave the party, certain that Janine is indeed dating Manny. But, after some encouragement from Jacob and Erika (Courtney Taylor), he returns to Janine’s apartment. Both tired of waiting and doing what they think is right, the slowburn couple finally shares a passionate kiss. The season ends with Gregory kicking out the camera crew, leaving the show on its best cliffhanger yet!

Abbott Elementary’s third season really shook up the show and its characters for good. Several long, drawn-out plots were finally resolved, and each character grew into their own over the course of the year. Now a whole new year of adventures awaits when Abbott Elementary returns on October 9, 2024, on ABC.

All seasons of Abbott Elementary are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

