Since its debut in 2021, Abbott Elementary has become a widely loved and lauded series across critics and general audiences. The mockumentary sitcom hits all the right beats, with witty humor, an incredible cast, and its exploration of real-life topics such as the public school system and more. Abbott Elementary is set within its title location, centering on a group of teachers at the underfunded Philadelphia school as they work to give their students the best education they can. Throughout the series, the group has faced everything from minor obstacles to bigger challenges, including the recent Season 2 story thread in which Abbott nearly becomes a charter school. Season 2 also took a closer look at the teachers' lives beyond the context of the school, introducing members of Janine's family, showing a softer side of Melissa, and more.

Abbott Elementary premiered with strong viewership in its freshman season, only going up in ratings (by 31% to be precise) in Season 2. Last year, the series was an easy nomination for awards including the Critics Choice, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, the NAACP Image Awards, Writers Guild, and several others. More notably, the series was nominated for seven Primetime Emmys, bringing home three total wins, for outstanding casting, outstanding writing, and outstanding supporting actress (Sheryl Lee Ralph) for comedy television.

While you wait for Abbott Elementary Season 3 to arrive, we've compiled everything we know so far about the season, including returning cast, plot, and more.

When and Where Is Abbott Elementary Season 3 Releasing?

Abbott Elementary's renewal was announced on January 11, 2023, during the TCA winter press tour. The show was about halfway through Season 2 when the news dropped. Its renewal also signifies ABC's continued (and growing) belief in the series, as the network had previously renewed Abbott Elementary Season 2 prior to the Season 1 finale. Additionally, Season 2 gained a full 22-episode order from the network. No official episode count has been released for Season 3.

At this time, Abbott Elementary does not have an estimated release window, due to the ongoing writers' strike. However, when Season 3 premieres, it will air primetime on ABC like the prior two seasons.

Where Will Abbott Elementary Season 3 Be Available to Stream?

As was the case with the previous two seasons, new episodes of Abbott Elementary Season 3 will be available to stream on Hulu the day after airing on ABC.

The third season will also eventually be made available to stream on MAX.

Does Abbott Elementary Season 3 Have a Trailer?

No, Abbott Elementary Season 3 does not yet have a teaser or full-length trailer. In the meantime, watch the trailer for Season 2.

What Is Abbott Elementary Season 3 About?

Abbott Elementary came full circle in its Season 2 finale, ending similarly to Season 1: a school field trip and changes on the romance front. In Season 2, the teachers and students headed to the Franklin Institute. After two seasons worth of tension, other relationships, and an unexpected kiss, Janine and Gregory finally addressed their feelings for one another head-on. Both confess they've liked each other for quite some time, with Gregory even sharing that, for him, it's been since the first day he met Janine. It's not so easy as finally shared feelings though, as Janine -- who has had an earlier conversation with Maurice on her mind -- decides it's best if she and Gregory remain friends. She doesn't want to hurt Gregory and being together might do just that, even if accidentally. Gregory understands but is still upset. Janine, while also disappointed it couldn't work out yet, is confident about her decision. Though the two are ready to move forward in different ways, their friendship remains on solid ground.

Since writing has yet to commence on Season 3, there are currently no publicly released details on what the plot will entail. Given how Season 2 ended, viewers may likely see Janine and Gregory's new pursuits. This could include Janine continuing to take time for herself, similar to how she did in Season 2. Of course, viewers can also expect all the teachers to get into a variety of shenanigans both within and outside Abbott.

Who Are the Returning Cast for Abbott Elementary Season 3?

The seven core cast members of Abbott Elementary will return for the upcoming season. On the teacher side, Quinta Brunson stars as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams plays Gregory Eddie, Chris Perfetti plays Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter stars as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph stars in her Emmy-winning role as Barbara Howard. Janelle James plays Abbott's principal Ava Coleman and William Stanford Davis, who was promoted to series regular in Season 2, plays the school's custodian Mr. Johnson. Moreover, viewers can look forward to more guest cast on the horizon. Previously, Abbott Elementary featured a number of exciting guest additions, including Taraji P. Henson as Janine's mother Vanetta, Ayo Edebiri as Janine's sister Ayesha, Leslie Odom Jr. as Draemond, Jerry Minor as Mr. Morton, Vince Staples as Maurice, Zack Fox as Tariq, Orlando Jones as Gregory's father Martin, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Ashley, among others.

Who Works on Abbott Elementary?

Abbott Elementary is created, written, and executive produced by Quinta Brunson, who earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2022. She executive produces alongside sitcom veteran Randall Einhorn, known best for his work on The Office and Parks and Recreation, and Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, known for shows like iZombie and Harley Quinn. Abbott Elementary is produced by Superstore and Mulaney's Josh Greene and A Black Lady Sketch Show's Brittani Nichols. Nichols is also an executive story editor and staff writer for Abbott Elementary, alongside story editors and staff writers Joya McCrory, Kate Peterman (Unfortunatly Ashly), Justin Tan (Zack & Justin), executive story editor (not the principal of Abbott) Ava Coleman (Girls5eva), and more.