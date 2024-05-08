The Big Picture A field trip fundraiser on Abbott Elementary gets derailed due to Principal Ava Coleman's fraudulent activities.

Janine struggles with balancing her idealism and the realities of teaching at Abbott this season.

Romantic tension between Janine and Gregory continues, while Jacob and Melissa become platonic pals.

A field trip fundraiser is in trouble in a new sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Abbott Elementary which Collider is excited to exclusively share today. "Mother's Day" will air tonight at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. It will be the twelfth episode of the series' shortened third season; the season finale is slated to air on May 22.

In the new sneak peek, history teacher Jacob (Chris Perfetti) realizes that the GoFundMe he's set up to find a field trip has been suspended due to "constant fraudulent activity". As with most fraudulent activity at Abbott Elementary, the culprit is Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James), who has a number of fake accounts dedicated to her various (and largely unethical) side hustles. Janine (Quinta Brunson), recently returned from a stint at the school district, is not amused. The rest of the episode will see Jacob struggle to get the field trip off the ground. It will also feature veteran kindergarten teacher Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) inviting the school's newest permanent faculty member, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) to her family's Mother's Day brunch.

What's Happening on 'Abbott Elementary' This Season?

The driving force of the series' plot this season has been Janine's temporary assignment with the Philadelphia school district, where she found her idealism crashing against the realities of politics and budgetary restrictions. However, one of her initiatives did land Abbott a school librarian, in the form of Rosalyn Inez (Cree Summer), whose new library procedures have chafed on the traditionalist Barbara. Janine was offered a permanent position with the district, but was ultimately unwilling to give up teaching, and returned to Abbott.

Meanwhile, the long-running "will they or won't they" plot thread of Janine and Gregory continues; in last week's episode, Gregory ruined a date with Olivia (guest star Lana Condor) when he believed Janine was on a date with Manny (Josh Segarra), one of her former colleagues at the district. In another development on the romance front, both Jacob and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) have broken up with their longtime significant others, and Jacob has moved into Melissa's home to rent her spare room; the two have promptly become Platonic pals.

Abbott Elementary got off to a late start this year due to the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and consequently will have an abbreviated fourteen-episode season. However, the show continues to be a ratings success for ABC, and has been renewed for a fourth season.

"Mother's Day", the twelfth episode of Abbott Elementary's third season, airs tonight, May 8, at 9 p.m. EST. Past seasons are streaming on Hulu in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the clip from "Mother's Day" below.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

