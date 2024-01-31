This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture ABC teases upcoming seasons of favorite shows like Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy, and The Rookie, addressing fan questions and giving a glimpse of what's to come.

Abbott Elementary's third season picks up where it left off after the strike, and the trailer promises that fans "missed a lot" and highlights key storylines.

New seasons of Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, and The Good Doctor premiere oi February, while Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and 9-1-1 return in March.

ABC has unveiled an array of teasers for its upcoming shows including Abbott Elementary, Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, The Good Doctor and more. The trailers address many of the pending questions on fans minds after the previous seasons as well as give us a taste of what to watch out for. The reveals come as the fan favorite shows finally return over the next few months after delays due to last year’s historic Hollywood strikes.

'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Trailer

Abbott Elementary is back in session for its third season, the production was paused in May 2023, right after the strike began. The first look takes us back to the underfunded Philadelphia public school as we see many threads from the previous season picked up including Gregory and Janine “being good,” as well as the trailer promising us that we “missed a lot.” The returning cast includes Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and more.

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Trailer

The new trailer gives us a good look Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith, who will have a scaled back role in the upcoming season. The teaser also showcases what’s in store for the interns, who are in trouble to say the least. The interpersonal drama and chaos continues as we see Griffith and Adams still have some “serious talking” to do, Richard is still battling alcoholism and Teddy still seems to be in a critical condition. The drama never ceases, and the audiences can’t wait to return to Grey Solan Memorial Hospital.

ABC premieres new seasons of Abbott Elementary, The Connors, and Not Dead Yet on February 7, The Rookie, The Good Doctor and Will Trent on February 20, and Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and 9-1-1 on March 14. Check out the trailers above.