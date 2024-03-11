Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for 'Abbot Elementary' Season 3, Episode 6.

The Big Picture Abbott Elementary's latest episode challenges the status quo, featuring Janine's mission to make the school a historical landmark.

The episode tackles real topics, revealing the school's namesake as a racist, leading to a comedic yet educational journey to correct the mistake.

Janine's realization of the school's history showcases Abbott Elementary's core values, celebrating everyday heroes in education.

Abbott Elementary's latest installment was a very special episode indeed, and not just because it aired as a post-Oscars special, or because it featured a cameo by Bradley Cooper. The mockumentary sitcom's third season has featured numerous changes thus far, many of which have been welcomed. From Ava's (Janelle James) brief admission into ideal professionalism, to Abbott's lead character Janine (Quinta Brunson) trying her hand at a role within the school district (and succeeding), the show hasn't been afraid to challenge its status quo.

The episode, which immediately preceded the 96th Oscars ceremony, came into class with nostalgia as its show and tell. Titled "Willard R. Abbott," the episode tackled uncomfortable, yet very real topics, and put Janine back into the trenches along with her fellow educational warriors to undo a blunder caused by passion, the solution to which lies within the show's roots.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

What Happens in 'Abbott Elementary's "Willard R. Abbott" Episode?

Janine has been on a roll at the school district. She's had the freedom to implement change with a team that supports her, and her career has blossomed amidst romantic struggles that got in the way back at school. However, her winning streak seemed like it might come to an end with her latest ambition. Season 3's "Willard R. Abbott," follows Janine's mission to make Abbott Elementary a historical landmark. Evidently, the school's namesake had used the building as a bomb shelter for what turned out to be a false alarm. Nonetheless, it is enough to get the school its "historical" status and a plaque, about which everyone is excited. Everything seems to be going great for Janine, as it has been basically all season, but at the official declaration ceremony, a group of social activists call out a revelation: Willard R. Abbott was actually a racist. The district isn't happy (as they've already spent money on the plaque), and neither is Janine.

Determined to turn the tide, she partners up with Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti). The three set out to find another Willard R. Abbott in a modest scene set in the library. The moment is the episode's first dose of nostalgia, with the original crew reunited, trying to solve a problem. It allows for some fun, quirky interactions between Abbott besties Janine and Jacob, as well as a small nod to the still brewing romance between Gregory and Janine (though there are viewers rooting for a different ship).

The trio succeed in finding the man they're looking for, when they find one of Abbott's descendants shares his name. At the second ceremony attempted, "Modern Day" Willard renounces the racism of his bloodline and has a fierce desire to better the planet for future generations. There's just one problem: Willard is a flat earther, and thinks the moon is a spaceship. The ceremony is arguably even more humiliating as Janine's fellow district partners leave in embarrassment, Ava deems the whole thing Janine's idea, and the activist group is amused by Willard's claims.

It's a classic mess for Janine, one that has her turn back to her "work mom," Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), for the tough love she's so good at, mixed in with commentary by Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter). Janine says that she loves the school, which is of no surprise to anyone, but it's more than that; she did it for the kids and for the people she cares so much about. As well as she's doing at the district, she misses being at school every day, evidenced by her constant reconnaissance of the substitute teachers placed in her class. Janine has always been the "everyday hero of the school," and in missing that, she not only finds her solution, she brings the show back to its roots.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Is at Its Best When It Celebrates Everyday Heroes

Close

Abbott Elementary has always been about the everyday heroes that keep the school afloat, no matter whatever chaos they're facing. While Season 3 has grown quite a bit when compared to its predecessors, the latest outing finds the solution to its problem within its core principle. After the failed second dedication attempt, Janine remembers a photo that she, Gregory, and Jacob discovered in the library. The black-and-white photo was of the first African-American teachers hired by Abbott. The trio discovered that the educators were also some of the first Black teachers in Philadelphia. Janine and Gregory have a third ceremony, this time plaque-free. Janine explains to the students and staff that, though the group did not know it then, the school plays a vital role in Philadelphia's history.

As the episode comes to an end, Janine proudly looks upon the now displayed photo. It may not be the historical status she sought for Abbott at first, but she found something that means so much more: History that laid the groundwork for her and the school's diverse, dedicated educators who go out of their way to make Abbott Elementary a beloved school within the show's universe and a celebrated series that viewers continue to love. No matter what changes ripple through Abbott Elementary, the show's heart has always been that of the everyday heroes that viewers follow. The latest outing may have been the show's biggest conflict yet, but the solution comes from what makes the sitcom so popular and helps bring it back to its roots.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu