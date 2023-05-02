As of May 2, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are officially on strike. While negotiations have been underway for some time, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) refused to accept the terms laid out by the WGA negotiating better pay and conditions, and protection against AI tools. In solidarity with the writers, several television series are halting work until fair terms are reached. Among them is ABC's sitcom Abbott Elementary, which is heading into its third season.

The Abbott news was announced by show writer Brittani Nichols, who, along with the other writers, was set to return to the writers' room today. During an interview with Democracy Now!, Nichols revealed that the biggest impact the strike may have on the show is the number of episodes Season 3 receives. Should AMPTP refuse to settle on fair terms, thus leading to a lengthy strike, Abbott's third season could be significantly shorter than Season 2, which earned a rare full season order.

Additionally, the halt on Abbott's writing room hurts its writers and the show beyond just the episode count. Since its debut, the series has been lauded on several levels, including its general comedy, its stellar writing and cast, and the way it tackles real life issues. However, Abbott is also an important show in that it provides a series largely centered on Black characters, with Black creative team members behind the screen. Financially speaking, Black people -- especially Black women -- face a large pay gap with their white counterparts, which places the show's writers with an extra layer of stress.

Where Did Abbott Elementary Season 2 End?

The most recent season drew to a close in April, bringing one major development that will carry into Season 3. After two seasons of romantic tension, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) finally confessed their feelings for each other. However, after Janine faced some personal realizations, she decided that she wants to be single and figure herself out first so that neither she nor Gregory would get hurt should they begin dating. Naturally, there's no word on what Season 3 will entail, but it's likely viewers will see both Janine and Gregory head on new personal endeavors.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Abbott Elementary are streaming now on Hulu. Watch Nichols discuss the strike below: