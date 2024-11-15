Spoilers ahead for Abbott Elementary Season 4.

At its core, Abbott Elementary has always been a show about public school teachers trying their best. No matter how much change has occurred over its four-season run thus far or how ambitious the series has become, it has never abandoned its founding key. However, the show’s latest episode, “The Deli,” does shake up said principal with the school’s actual principal, Ava Coleman (Janelle James). There’s no doubt that Ava has come a long way over the years, having gone from tone-deaf and selfish to one who uses her unique power for good, but her latest adventure takes her to a whole new level, successfully completing her arc from villain to anti-hero to full-fledged heroine!

Ava Has Effectively Changed Abbott for the Better

When Abbott Elementary first debuted, Ava was the living definition of a “bad boss.” While her school was literally falling apart at the seams, she mostly hid out in her office or in her bunker, essentially doing everything in her power to avoid actually doing her job. But, slowly, she’s turned her act around and has gone above and beyond to improve the school, efforts that are hard to ignore. Sure, Ava may not always do things by the book, but her methods are often far more effective. Yes, Janine (Quinta Brunson) has done a fine job of improving Abbott, especially during her stint at the district, but truth be told, Janine and the other Abbott educators are often a little too moral and ultimately end up taking more losses than wins.

Ava’s methods have not only resulted in the school succeeding more often, but her ways have also rubbed off on the staff. This season, teachers like Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) have had noticeably more success due to their willingness to think more like Ava. Such practice has allowed the school to finally get new computers and has helped keep the school’s latest existential threat from the new neighboring golf course. Their bargaining and behavior are prime Ava and make education and research immediately better for the students. When Manny (Josh Segarra) calls Ava to enlist her for a district-wide educational seminar, he reveals that Abbott’s test scores have skyrocketed, proving that she has most definitely made a difference, but, in true “hero fashion,” Ava is faced with a dilemma.

Ava Needs To Be Convinced That She’s a Hero

Ava’s journey has certainly been uplifting to watch; however, Manny gets cold feet about involving her due to her brash nature. Initially, Ava wants to give up but receives unlikely inspiration from Janine. Janine points out all that Ava has done for the students, like making clothes for kids in need, and it gives Ava the confidence to once again reach out to Manny for another shot. This moment is more than just a resolution for the episode, though, it elevates Ava to the next stage of her arc, that of tried-and-true hero.

Ava has managed to do something that not even her best educators have: She’s formed the deepest bonds possible with her students. Providing students with the clothing they need isn’t something she’s done for the attention she craves; it comes from the goodness of her heart. Not once did she brag about it to the other Abbott faculty. Additionally, she is able to relate to her students. She often uses her brazen sense of humor to speak their language, an effort that has proven successful. Even when she runs into her students off school grounds on Halloween night, she is able to relate to them, a simple task that shows she can go the extra mile.

It's not only the lives of her students that she’s improved, but that of her staff. Janine fully admits that Ava helped her see she deserved a better life than that for which she often settled. While they may be on better terms now, the two were once sworn enemies. Heck, Janine tried to get Ava fired at one point. So, though she may have done it in her “Ava way,” it’s truly heroic that’s she’s gone above and beyond to help Janine improve her life. And if that wasn’t gallant enough, Ava manages to repair Abbott’s soured relationship with the district when she finally gives her speech. It's truly an evolutionary moment for Ava, forever changing the character. While she may not be the show’s literal protagonist, she is undoubtedly its true hero, making her school a better place, one wisecrack at a time.

