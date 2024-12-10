Since its premiere, Abbott Elementary has gone above and beyond in its portrayal of Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James). Over the last four years, she has evolved from an out-of-touch, selfish principal to one of the show’s unlikeliest heroes. But, as Abbott Elementary prepares for its winter hiatus with its two-part holiday special, it becomes clear that the show still has a plethora of future challenges in store for her. What starts as an innocent cameo is soon revealed to have a much deeper meaning — one that is not only an intriguing shake-up for the show, but promises to force Ava to face her greatest challenge yet.

‘Abbott Elementary’s Christmas Special Introduces a Surprising New Character

When Abbott Elementary introduced audiences to Ava’s grandmother, Lorraine (Reatha Grey), it was the first hint that the school’s most brazen faculty member wasn’t as selfish as she seemed. Of course, Ava has since gone on to become an integral part of the show and the school’s success, but for all the good she’s done, and for all the challenges she’s faced, viewers knew very little about Ava’s home life outside of her grandmother. But when Gregory goes to get his haircut in the first episode of Abbott's two parter, he finds out that his substitute barber is none other than Ava’s father (brought to life by the legendary Keith David, no less). Though Gregory trusting Ava’s dad with his hair is played for laughs initially, the second part of the Christmas special makes it clear that this is far from just another cameo.

As Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory prepare to spend their first Christmas together as a couple, Ava shows up and claims that she has no other family to spend the holiday with after visiting Lorraine. Gregory, of course, knows this isn’t true, and the show sets the foundation for a fascinating new character in Ava's father. Sure, Ava may tell a white lie from time to time, but more often than not, she’s honest to a fault. Before she even begins to hint at the fact that she and her dad don’t have a great relationship, it’s clear that David’s role is one with much more nuance and intrigue. But beyond being an interesting addition to the show, the effect Ava's father has on her certainly speaks to the heaviness that awaits her as the story progresses.

'Abbott Elementary' Is Preparing To Explore a Completely New Side of Ava

There hasn’t been much that has shaken Ava over the years. She’s had no problem facing off with her sorority sister, or bluntly helping Janine improve her life. But when it comes to her father, Ava seemingly carries something along the lines of fear. She refuses to admit he even exists until Gregory presses her and then continues her charade, fearing that Janine might try to force some sort of reconciliation—something she makes clear she has no interest in. Her decision to show up at Janine’s alone says quite a lot. Sure, the two women have been on much better terms this season, but Ava avoiding her father by spending most of her night with her former self-proclaimed nemesis speaks volumes. While she does end up going clubbing later in the evening, the fact that she’s basically hiding out until she can go out with her other friends exemplifies the deep comfort she needs. It’s no accident that she chooses Janine and Gregory as a source of comfort, even hinting that their kindness makes them feel like a chosen family, something she clearly needs.

After all is said and done, it’s hard not to hope Ava can find some peace. She’s obviously struggling to acknowledge the truth, and it’s heartbreaking to see her feel so insecure. Whatever happened between Ava and her dad has obviously left her with emotional scars. Of course, whether or not her father actually deserves redemption remains to be seen, and—knowing Abbott Elementary—its writing team has a dynamic story planned for the two. However, it’s hard not to root for Ava. She’s been on quite the journey already. From a seemingly arrogant person with a secret and nuanced life to one who has learned to use her brash behavior for good, Ava truly deserves peace, and we certainly hope she finds it now that she's been set up to tackle her greatest challenge yet.

