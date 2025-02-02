Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 12.

Abbott Elementary has a fascinating ensemble cast and excels at bringing together unlikely pairs, like Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) or Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). But Season 4, Episode 12, "Girard Creek," provides a new duo that the show has been lacking. When the school is invited to the Girard Creek Golf Club before its opening, something suspicious is going on at the lavish event, but the two characters are too distracted to notice. Seeing an opportunity, Melissa and Ava (Janelle James) team up to steal the expensive truffles for personal gain. While the pair don't normally work together, their partnership makes a lot of sense.

Episode 12 takes the two characters most prone to illicit activities and brings them together in a selfish plan that they later turn to the school's benefit. The questionable activities these characters engage in are often a joke, and they don't usually work as a team, but in this case, they bring out the best in each other. Ava allows Melissa to show a side of herself that doesn't get much time, and Melissa highlights Ava's better qualities. The success of their partnership proves that Abbott Elementary should bring this unlikely duo together more often.

Ava Is a Good Pair for Melissa in 'Abbott Elementary'

Abbott Elementary hasn't shied away from referencing Melissa's questionable activities in the past, but they are usually only implied rather than making it into the show itself. This has set her up as a determined and well-connected character, but it's not a side of her that comes out often. Yet, in the subplot with Ava, Melissa gets to shine in a new way as she plans and executes the heist. The heist is Melissa's idea, as she sees an opportunity and recognizes how valuable they are. And she commits to the plan, holding the truffles in her jacket for a while without being stopped. Though she couldn't have done it without Ava, she drives the story, and it's a good change.

Melissa usually spends her time with Barbara or Jacob, both of whom are hesitant to break the rules. While their differences provide plenty of comedy, sometimes it's nice to see Melissa be more devious, and her time with Ava provided just that. Rather than discourage Melissa's more dubious behaviors, Ava encourages it. Although these two women are usually kept separate, they are surprisingly alike. Both Melissa and Ava are feisty and always willing to scheme, making it surprising that they've never worked together before. Few characters in Abbott Elementary can match Melissa, but Ava manages it, providing a rare look at the character fans already love.

Working With Melissa Highlights Ava's Best Qualities