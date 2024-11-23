No matter what changes have transpired over the course of its four seasons, Abbott Elementary has consistently worked because the show always puts its wonderful cast of characters first. Whether it’s taking the time necessary to properly evolve the relationship between Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Willians), or revealing the secret softer side of Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), the show has never shied away from taking its time to develop its characters and create a more satisfying and deeper narrative. Abbott Elementary's most legacied teacher, Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), has certainly come a long way, reaching some fantastic new levels in Season 3. But halfway through Season 4, it’s hard to ignore that Barbara is long overdue for some much-needed development to continue growing with the show.

'Abbott Elementary' Hasn't Given Barbara Enough To Do in Season 4

With Abbott Elementary off the air for the next two weeks before it heads into its winter finale, it’s a good time to reflect on all Season 4 has accomplished so far. From tackling heavy topics with Gregory to transitioning Ava (Janelle James) from antagonist to hero, the show's latest season has continued to evolve its characters in new and thrilling ways. But in Barbara's case, the show has all but completely stalled out in the way of her progress. It does gift her a hilarious side storyline early on in the episode “Ringworm,” where she thinks she’s immune to the titular condition before catching it herself, but in the weeks since, the show has only continued to keep her on the sidelines of the main plot.

What makes this lack of development even clearer is that Barbara had two of the show’s best plots last season, standing up to her church group bullies in one and sharing wisdom on grief in the other. But, in Season 4 thus far, her presence has felt ever-shrinking, with some episodes only using her to deliver one-liners here and there. Considering her significance to both Abbott Elementary and the show as a whole, it’s hard to ignore that Barbara has been relegated to a “supporting role” far too often lately.

Barbara’s Progress Has Gone in Reverse on 'Abbott Elementary'

Close

As previously mentioned, Barbara Howard has come a long way since Abbott Elementary's premiere. Back in the early days of the series, she was often aloof and maintained strictly professional boundaries between herself and the other teachers. Since then, however, Barbara has opened up more and more, with characters like Janine teaching her that it's okay to embrace change. But this year’s Halloween episode not only directly defied what she’s learned over the years, it showed a side of Barbara that, frankly, seemed incredibly out of character.

The episode reveals that Barbara has maintained the long-standing tradition of bobbing for apples at the school’s annual Halloween party. This year, some parents have expressed concern that the game isn't all that sanitary, but Barbara insists on going through with it anyway, even trying to convince her students to lie to their parents in order to participate. While she does learn her lesson by the end of the episode, seeing Barbara go so far as to encourage deceit from her students seems like a betrayal of her overall character arc.

It doesn’t help that, just a few episodes later, Barbara abandons some of her most deeply-rooted principles yet. When a smoothie chain threatens to oust a long-run local deli, the teachers initially band together in order to save it. But after discovering how good the smoothies are, Barbara, Melissa, and even Jacob (Chris Perfetti) abandon their morals to help the smoothie shop replace the deli. All the teachers are certainly guilty of dipping a toe into the gray area; Jacob has often flip-flopped in his position and Melissa has always been open about her less-than-legal avenues of dealing with a problem. For Barbara to not only participate but give a rousing speech trying to misguide the strike organizers working to save the deli feels like a massive step backward after all the growth she's had.

While the rest of Season 4 has been a standout, Abbott Elementary is long overdue for getting our beloved Barbara back on track. Where so many of the other characters have progressed since the season premiere (with the show even resolving its longest and most drawn-out arc between Janine and Gregory), Barbara has remained somewhat stagnant in recent weeks. Considering her near-idol status, we can only hope that when the show returns, Barbara finally gets to assume center stage in the way that she deserves.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Lisa Ann Walter , Chris Perfetti , Janelle James , William Stanford Davis , Zack Fox , Courtney Taylor , Nikea Gamby-Turner , Josh Segarra , Mason Renfro , Jerry Minor , Larry Owens , Nate' Jones , Lela Hoffmeister , Vince Staples , Kimia Behpoornia , Dillion Blake Allen , Reggie Conquest , Kate Peterman , Keyla Monterroso Mejia , Benjamin Norris , Aayden William , Ben Onyx Dowdy Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4 Creator(s) Quinta Brunson Story By Quinta Brunson Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Max Showrunner Quinta Brunson Where To Watch Hulu Expand

Watch on Hulu