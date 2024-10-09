Schools are always fighting something, be it draconian legislation or changing times. That's true for Abbott Elementary, which returns for Season 4 on Wednesday, October 9. Abbott seems to be on a neverending quest to stay afloat, and when Season 4 returns, the school will have to deal with another problem that spans the entire season. Series creator and star Quinta Brunson talked to TV Line about the new season and what viewers can expect. She revealed it will feature a season-long arc that explores another problem facing the school as its environment changes.

"As the new school year starts, we’ll be dealing with more changes in the city and how the changes in the city are going to be affecting Abbott," Brunson began, highlighting the problem coming at the school. "I’m excited about it because we’re still getting to tell day-to-day school episodes," she continued, "but there’s this larger, looming change happening in the neighborhood where Abbott is, essentially, located, and we’re kind of seeing the impact of that on our school, and throughout the season, there’ll be various arcs that really deal with the city’s impact on our school," Brunson said.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 is 22 episodes long, allowing the show to explore all these arcs satisfactorily. She compared this arc to the ones in previous seasons, saying,

"Our first season was pretty grounded in seeing the day-to-day, but then we had the school district impact in Season 2 [and] a charter school. In Season 3, I really wanted to build around our teachers, kind of their place in school, figuring out that they are the DNA of Abbott. And then here, we’re kind of back to our Big Bad, which is kind of what is happening in the city."

The season premiere, "Back to School," tees up one of those changes to the city as a new development collides with Abbott's operation. Per the official logline below, the episode reveals the nature of Janine and Gregory's relationship following that kiss, just as an HR rep visits the school.

"The neighboring construction site of a new golf course is causing issues at Abbott, forcing the teachers to find creative solutions. An HR representative visits the school. Following their kiss, Janine and Gregory’s relationship status is revealed."

Abbott Elementary stars Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Watch the season premiere on Wednesday, October 9, at 9:30 p.m. on ABC and stream on Hulu.

