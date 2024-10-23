The fourth season of Abbott Elementary continues to entertain audiences every week, and the successful ABC comedy series just recruited a charismatic star for a recurring role that will be seen in upcoming episodes. According to Deadline, Matthew Law has joined the cast of the series. The performer is set to portray O'Shon, the school district IT specialist. The character will arrive during a complicated time for the main cast of Abbott Elementary, considering how the school is concerned about the fact that the government decided to build a golf course close to their property.

Abbott Elementary follows Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson), a second-grade teacher who wishes to improve her students' lives, while trying to work on her own problems at the same time. The character works alongside Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) and Ava Coleman (Janelle James), turning her life into an unpredictable ride. Quinta Brunson created Abbott Elementary, and she continues to work as both a performer and a producer for the show. The project has delivered strong viewership numbers for ABC. The network remains confident in the future of the series, which is why the title has managed to reach its fourth season.

Matthew Law is joining the cast of Abbott Elementary after starring in other popular shows. The actor was recently seen as Captain Porter in Ahsoka. The Star Wars television series followed the wiser version of the titular character that was introduced in the second season of The Mandalorian. After his time in the galaxy far, far away, Matthew Law appeared as The Cynic in This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. The romantic drama served as a compliment of the latest studio album by Jennifer Lopez.

The Many Guest Stars of 'Abbott Elementary'

Matthew Law has scored a recurring role in the fourth season of Abbott Elementary. But throughout the years, the show has also been known for the many guest stars who have visited the school where Janine Teagues works. Bradley Cooper appeared as a fictional version of himself in one episode of the series. And Ayo Edebiri recently portrayed Ayesha Teagues, Jeanine's distant sister. The character had been mentioned in the past. But that was years before the team behind Abbott Elementary knew who they would cast in the role. The cast of the ABC smash hit continues to expand, as the fourth installment of the show carries on.

The fourth season of Abbott Elementary continues to air weekly on ABC. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.