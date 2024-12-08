Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 7.

When it comes to character development, no recent show has done a better job of evolving its ensemble than Abbott Elementary. From revealing a softer side to Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) to once-reluctant educator Gregory (Tyler James Williams) growing into a a loyal defender of his students, the teachers at Abbott have come a long way over the show's last four seasons. Even legacy teacher, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), has changed her ways — that is, up until recently. Despite being surrounded by change, the beloved heart and soul of the school had been relegated to stagnant, minor storylines… until now. As Abbott Elementary takes a brief pause, Season 4 has finally given Barbara an exciting new story that allows her to become a holiday hero!

Barbara Takes Charge in 'Abbott Elementary's Winter Two-Parter

As the school prepares for its Christmas show, Barbara is in charge of the kindergarten class’s musical number — but things quickly go awry when one of Barbara’s students, Khadija (River Blossom), reveals she can’t participate in the song because of her religious beliefs. It’s no secret that Barbara has been a stickler for tradition, taking the preservation of her annual Halloween activity of bobbing for apples to something of an extreme earlier this season. However, when it comes to her beloved students, Barbara reveals just how far she’ll go to ensure that everyone feels included. Not only does she decide to change her class’s Christmas song to something more inclusive, but she also takes charge of the show as a whole and insists that they pivot from a holiday-specific theme to one that simply embraces the winter season.

While the rest of the staff, and even the PTA, have reservations about the change, Barbara is beautifully unyielding and uses her voice to speak up for Khadija. This is Barbara at her best. After all, one of the show’s best older episodes revolved around the character learning to stand up for herself by doing the right thing, not the easy thing. To watch her now apply that practice to one of her students brings her arc full circle and has the benefit of getting her out of the rut she's been in this season. Moreover, she doesn’t let anyone or anything shake her confidence. When the teachers struggle to find a new winter-themed song inclusive of every student, Barbara gets creative, deciding to write a new song themed around the season and going out of her way to try to make it work.

Barbara’s Efforts Show Just How Far She’s Come on 'Abbott Elementary'

Barbara's actions do more than make her the hero of the two-parter's first half hour; they speak deeply to her overall character growth. As previously mentioned, she did abandon her morals earlier this season, asking students to lie to their parents about bobbing for apples, but when it comes to Khadija’s happiness in "Winter Show," Barbara is willing to let go of what she holds sacred. It’s a beautiful moment for the character, and serves as a great reminder for the audience why she’s the school’s most trusted teacher. When one considers that Barbara not only declares Christmas her favorite holiday, but how important her faith is, it’s really a massive step for her. Giving up something so integral to her character is not easy by any means, and doing it for Khadija is both a believable and beautiful motivation, one that gets Barbara back on track in the show's current season.

Later in the episode, when the students have trouble learning the song she wrote, Barbara takes it upon herself to perform. Part of what makes the show so wonderful is how well-rounded its world is, with each character allowed their own, unique persona. Barbara’s love for music and performing has always helped her stand out, and rightfully so. But when her voice gives out during the show, she reluctantly turns it over to her class, allowing them to perform a song that they themselves wrote. While it may not be easy for her to part with the solo, Barbara finds joy in watching her class shine and even receives thanks from Khadija’s mother (Nimo Liré) for including her daughter in the performance. At the end of the day, Barbara truly goes above and beyond, giving up everything sacred to her about Christmas to make her students happy.

Barbara may have gotten off to something of a slow start in Abbott Elementary Season 4, but the winter two-parter has finally given her the spotlight she deserves. It’s hard not to feel joy watching Barbara do the right thing to include every one of her students, and really sends Season 4’s first installment of episodes off with a beautiful message — and some long-awaited development for our beloved Barbara.

