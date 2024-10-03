Two very unique universes will soon be colliding as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Abbott Elementary are officially preparing a crossover episode. The crossover of our dreams was first hinted at by Abbott Elementary’s star and creator, Quinta Brunson, during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, but details were kept hidden until today. Taking to social media, It’s Always Sunny star and co-creator, Rob McElhenney shared a set of photos looking as hard as ever standing outside the titular school. Lined up next to him are stars from both productions, including It’s Always Sunny’s Danny DeVito and Charlie Day and Abbott Elementary’s Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and William Stanford Davis.

As of right now, no specific plot details for the crossover episode have been revealed but we absolutely cannot wait to see what awaits us. In the past, the gang of It’s Always Sunny has returned to school in the Season 6 episodes “The Gang Gets a New Member” and “Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth,” in which Kaitlin Olson’s Sweet Dee tried to impart her wisdom on a bored drama class while Charlie (Day) took a bullied Juggalo under his wing. A Season 9 episode, “Gun Fever Too: Still Hot” also sees Charlie and Mac (McElhenney) in a high school, offering their top-tier services to protect the students from gun violence. No matter how the shows blend together, every time the gang goes to a school, it’s a terrific time.

Meanwhile, we could totally see Davis’s Mr. Johnson and Day’s Charlie or even DeVito’s Frank hitting it off, especially since Mr. Johnson and Charlie share the common bond of being janitors. Or maybe, Janine (Brunson), Gregory (Williams), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), and Ava (Janelle James) will head over to Paddy’s Pub for a little group bonding during happy hour, where their paths will cross with the gang’s. With so many possibilities, we can’t wait to see what pans out.

Could This Be ’It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Path to an Emmy?

For 16, going on 17, seasons, the folks behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia have continued to deliver some over-the-top, laugh-out-loud, and, at times, completely offensive comedic hijinks. For a show with such a solid cult following, it’s honestly a crime that they’ve never taken home an Emmy. Stunt coordinator, Marc Scizak, has been nominated for his work three times at the annual event but never took home the trophy.

Meanwhile, in its 3 — soon to be 4 — seasons, Abbott Elementary has been nominated for a whopping 24 Emmys, with Brunson taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. In the past, McElhenney has said that he gave up hope on ever seeing the production’s name on the ballot in that type of capacity after the well-choreographed dance scene in the Season 13 finale, “Mac Finds His Pride”. But, with this crossover, could it be possible that the powers that be will finally recognize the gang’s comedic genius and terrific ensemble dynamic for what it is? Only time will tell.

Check out McElhenney’s post above and stay tuned to Collider for more information. Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny are available to stream on Hulu.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

