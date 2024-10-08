After months of keeping the world in suspense about what lucky show will be featured in Abbott Elementary’s crossover episode, we now know it’s the adored sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Details about the highly anticipated episode are yet to be revealed, but Tyler James Williams, who stars in the Emmy-winning show, has confirmed that the filming is still ongoing and everything is progressing perfectly.

In an interview with TV Insider, Williams said of Abbott Elementary’s crossover episode, “Well, they’re still here… we’re still shooting that episode. We’re in the midst of it right now, and it’s uncanny how well it works.” The actor who stars as Gregory Eddie in the mockumentary then pointed out how different the two shows are; one focuses on the faculty of an elementary school, and the other follows the gang in charge of dive bar Paddy’s Pub.

“I know most people [think] these are two totally different shows, and they are, but there’s something about two casts that have worked together for so long.”

Despite the dissimilarities, Williams noted that the Sunny team is “at the top of their game still” and that of Abbott’s is “still peaking.” He also remarked on how smoothly the collaboration has been going, saying:

“[We’ve] come together and can just find that comedic language together. It’s really crazy how well the pairings work… There’s some really interesting ones here. And that’s what’s been really fun. ”

'Abbott Elementary's Crossover Episode: "It Should Be Illegal to be Able to be This Funny"

Image via Rob McElhenney

Regarding what’s to come in the Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode, unfortunately, Williams couldn’t divulge more. However, he teased:

“I’ll say this, the worlds exist in the same universe. And there’s definitely people in Abbott who have seen and possibly been to their bar.”

The actor also hinted at more amusement in the crossover episode after appreciating the team of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, whom he has enjoyed working with. In his words:

“They’ve been nothing but warm and collaborative and funny as hell. It’s one of those episodes that it feels like it should be illegal to be able to be this funny. We already average a joke [every] three seconds or something like that. This is just going up that count even more.”

Abbott Elementary Season 4 will premiere on October 9. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates about the crossover episode and stream past seasons on Hulu.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

