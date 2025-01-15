Janine has the standardized testing blues in our exclusive sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Abbott Elementary. "Testing," the tenth episode of the school sitcom's fourth season, will air tonight at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC, and will stream on Hulu tomorrow. In "Testing," the second-grade class performs poorly on a standardized test, forcing Janine (Quinta Brunson) to rethink her lesson plans. Meanwhile, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) struggles with a disinterested student, and a new janitor shadows Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

In our exclusive sneak peek, Janine is already having trouble with the tests as she attempts to feed the sheets into the machine that reads them. A little advice from fellow teacher Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) goes unheeded, but the same advice from Janine's idol Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) — lift as you insert — works like a charm. Unfortunately, Melissa's suggestion just wasn't majestic enough. Tune into ABC tonight or stream on Hulu tomorrow to find out what happens next.

What Is Happening on 'Abbott Elementary' This Season?

The biggest development on this season of Abbott Elementary follows up on the third-season finale, when the longstanding "will-they-won't-they" relationship between Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) shifted to a decisive "will they." The rest of the staff are still dealing with that, especially covetous principal Ava (Janelle James) — even as school board IT guy O'Shon (Matthew Law) turns her head. The school has also been dealing with a new golf course being built in the neighborhood, which has brought both gentrification and a steady string of bribes from the course's lawyer (Matt Oberg) to avoid trouble with the school.

Season 4 has also been a family affair, as the series introduced Jacob's estranged brother Caleb (Tyler Perez), Melissa's domineering mother Teresa (Talia Shire), and Ava's long-lost father (Keith David). This season also saw the first part of the much-anticipated crossover between Abbott Elementary and fellow City of Brotherly Love comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which saw the Paddy's Pub crew volunteer at Abbott after being sentenced to community service, with hilarious results.

Abbott Elementary was created by Brunson, and debuted on ABC in 2021. A consistent ratings and critical success, it is a mockumentary-style look into an inner-city elementary school in a predominantly Black inner-city Philadelphia neighborhood. "Testing" airs tonight at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC, and will stream on Hulu tomorrow. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the exclusive sneak peek from tonight's Abbott Elementary above.

