Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4.

Since its premiere, Abbott Elementary has faced countless threats, challenges, and blunders. Whether that be issues with the school board, invaders from Philadelphia’s dark side, or the shady actions of the newly minted nearby golf course, the show’s beloved group of educators have been able to overcome any challenge thrown their way. In fact, Season 4 has proven to be the faculty’s most successful year yet, as they’ve been able to use the neighboring golf course’s shady practices for their benefit. The result has been a thriving Abbott the likes of which we’ve never seen before. However, the show’s latest episode introduces a threat that viewers didn’t see coming, one that could threaten everything the school has achieved for itself.

Ava's Rival Could Actually Be a Threat to Abbott Elementary

Ava (Janelle James) has come a long way over the years, going from the series’ main antagonist to one of its most honorable, if not brazen, heroes — but one thing that has stayed consistent is her rivalry with her former sorority sister, Principal Krystal (Tatyana Ali). Part of what’s made it so satisfying to watch over the years is their contentious, changing power dynamic, as Krystal once boasted the stronger school, but through Ava’s creative leadership, Abbott has truly become a leader, something that the show’s newest episode makes clear. Abbott has been able to get new technology for their children, has launched new clubs, and has improved the lives of their students in general.

As the schools come together for the district’s annual budget meeting, Abbott is certainly better off than their cohorts. On top of that, Manny (Josh Segarra) confides in Ava that, thanks to her educational seminar, the district has set aside guaranteed finances for Abbott. Krystal’s school is not so lucky, though. After asking for basic resources, she is denied, but Ava uses her power to get essential properties for every school in the area, including Krystal’s. While this should be cause for celebration, it's a move that essentially backfires for Ava.

While she could easily be happy that Ava helped her school get what she needs, Krystal's suspicions are raised when Ava mentions that Abbott already has all the necessary material resources. Shifting their rivalry from a running gag to an actual threat really raises the stakes for the show, and should Krystal go snooping around to find out how Abbott has achieved so much success, it could spell trouble for our beloved group of educators. Making matters worse is the fact that Krystal isn’t the only one to worry about.

Abbott Elementary Is Now on the District's Radar