Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4, Episode 15.Abbott Elementary Season 4 has done a lot, from exploring Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) as a couple to crossing over with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but perhaps its best storyline has been the addition of a love interest for Ava (Janelle James). Ava has always been one of the best parts of the show, but the introduction of O'Shon (Matthew Law) inspired a change in her. The character, who has already shown the most development since Season 1, has gotten to show off a deeper and more vulnerable part of herself due to this romantic storyline. Though Gregory and Janine's will-they-won't-they dynamic is fierce competition, with Ava's character development due to her flirtation with O'Shon, Abbott Elementary's newest romance is one to watch.

Ava and O'Shon have had a slow-burn relationship, with sparks flying when they met in Season 4, Episode 3, "Class Pet," and the pair still not having gone on an actual date 12 episodes later, but the build-up has kept fans interested. Based on everything Ava said in the first three seasons, they are an unlikely pair, but their chemistry is undeniable. Her storyline with O'Shon is the best thing that has happened to Ava's character. While Ava has slowly become a better person over her time at Abbott, her interactions with O'Shon are an outlet to prove that growth. Ava is far from the person who took charge of Abbott in Season 1, and never is the change clearer than in the latest episode, Season 4, Episode 15, "100th Day of School," as it finally moves their relationship beyond a flirtation, revealing a new and better side to Ava.

The Latest Episode of 'Abbott Elementary' Shows a Different Ava

Image via ABC

Ava and O'Shon's relationship has been simmering since they met, but the latest episode takes concrete steps toward it being more. While O'Shon fixes a computer in Gregory's room, he reveals his interest in Ava, and Janine and Gregory are quick to offer advice on how to ask her out and where he should take her. Thinking of the old Ava, who they have gotten to know over the years, Janine and Gregory try to convince him to do something elaborate and expensive, like the many exaggerated stories she has told. Gregory even informs O'Shon of Ava's famous ex, Andre Iguodala, but O'Shon is undeterred. Though their intentions are good, Gregory and Janine go overboard, suggesting everything from finding a restaurant with multiple Michelin stars to finding a yacht to taking her on a helicopter.

Fortunately, O'Shon doesn't listen to them. Though the pressure Gregory and Janine put on his plan would be enough to make anyone nervous and maybe even give up their plan, O'Shon feels confident in his knowledge of Ava after spending so long getting to know her. Being the down-to-earth person he is, O'Shon ignores the advice and simply asks her out. Casually going into her office, he invites her on a date, and Ava agrees. Ava's instant "yes" proves that she has moved beyond the need for flashy displays, at least when it comes to her relationship with O'Shon. It's a change of pace for Ava that reveals a deeper and more vulnerable part of her.

Ava and O'Shon Are Opposites

Image via ABC

Ava and O'Shon's still-developing relationship is so compelling because it is unexpected. It's a complete shock that Ava is interested in him because he is everything she usually avoids. He isn't like her at all. O'Shon doesn't share her dramatic flair, nor does he speak his mind like Ava. For her part, Ava spends her time complaining that O'Shon has not yet asked her out. Though they continue to text, O'Shon seems to be using the conversations to get to know her, but she's not used to this approach. Ready to get the relationship moving, Ava is annoyed by O'Shon's lack of forwardness, but in delaying and asking questions, O'Shon is getting to know her.

The two are complete opposites. Ava is over-the-top, and O'Shon is not. O'Shon isn't focused on money like Ava is. O'Shon is careful and deliberate in his approach to their relationship, while Ava tends to be spontaneous. They sound like an odd pair on paper, but Ava is attracted to him anyway. That itself speaks of a change in Ava, who usually looks down on those who disagree with her. While they are different, O'Shon is good for Ava because he brings out a new side to her. Janine and Gregory fear she will turn down a nice man if he doesn't plan something dramatic enough, and based on what they've seen from her, that is a real possibility. Yet, when it comes to O'Shon, Ava doesn't need the showmanship because she seems to actually care about him. Through this opposites-attract relationship, Abbott Elementary shows a different Ava on screen, and it's refreshing.

Ava's Romance With O'Shon Shows How Much She's Grown