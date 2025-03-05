The book-banning debate has come to Willard R. Abbott Elementary School on tonight's episode of Abbott Elementary...but you might be surprised what side everyone is on. It's Tariq (Zack Fox) vs. Abbott in a Collider-exclusive sneak peek. "Books," the 16th episode of the acclaimed sitcom's fourth season, will air tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, and stream tomorrow on Hulu.

In the preview clip, aspiring-rapper-turned-PTA-representative Tariq strolls into Abbott, wondering why the school library has banned Sassy Wizard Kid. He'd planned to have his son read it to him at bedtime; although this raises some questions about Tariq's sleeping habits, Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) remains defiant. He then counters with a request to stock the controversial self-help manual The 48 Laws of Power, which is shot down immediately by school librarian Rosalyn Inez (Cree Summer). Ava reluctantly promises to try to get Sassy Wizard Kid back into the library, much to the displeasure of Inez and veteran teacher Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph). This placates him...for now, at least. How will this literary showdown end? And how did Sassy Wizard Kid get banned from the library, anyway? You'll have to tune in tonight to find out.

What's Happening on 'Abbott Elementary' This Season?

Picking up where last season left off, Abbott Elementary has finally resolved the long-simmering "will they or won't they" situation between teachers Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) with a resounding "they will," only to discover that their coworkers may find them even more annoying as a couple than they did when they were single. Meanwhile, colleagues Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) and Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) continue to be an odd-couple pair of roommates, and Barbara is dealing with the fact that she'll soon be a grandmother. Ava is finally starting to take her job as principal seriously, but she's dealing with a lingering issue in her personal life; the presence of her long-estranged father, Frank (Keith David). And, of course, janitor Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) is still keeping the place from falling apart. The school itself is dealing with its usual budgetary issues, plus some increased scrutiny from the school board over a recent incident with a local golf course.

Since its premiere in late 2021, Abbott Elementary has been a hit with critics and audiences. It has now been renewed for a fifth season, which will premiere in the fall. "Books," the 16th episode of Abbott Elementary's fourth season, will air tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, and stream tomorrow on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the preview clip from "Books" below.