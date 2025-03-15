Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4.

Over the course of its four-season run, Abbott Elementary has frequently kept us on the edge of our seats when it comes to romance. From Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory’s (Tyler James Williams) multi-year arc (which was paid off with spectacular results just this year) to Jacob's (Chris Perfetti) big break up with Zach (Larry Owens) to Melissa’s (Lisa Ann Walter) finally deciding to be exclusive with Captain Robinson (Mike O'Malley), the show has always handled love with a mix of surprising twists and thoughtfulness.

But, ever since SDCC 2024, a love story for Ava (Janelle James) has been hovering in viewers' minds. The idea that everyone’s favorite principal might find someone to match her freak only escalated when the show introduced handsome school district IT specialist O’Shon (Matthew Law). Finally, after weeks of waiting, the two step out for their first date this week, and anticipation is high. However, viewers—and Ava herself—are met with an evening that subverts expectations in nearly every way… and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Even though he only debuted earlier this season, O’Shon has quickly become one of Abbott’s most interesting supporting characters. He has always brimmed with confidence and wit, has kept the school’s tech afloat while keeping their secret deal with the golf course under wraps, and, most impressive of all, has wooed the hard-to-impress Ava. It’s rather remarkable that he has been able to not only interest her, but at times, shake her outward confidence with his ability to match her wit and cool persona. With what we've seen so far, it seemed as though their first date was going to be perfect, but the show finds a way to totally challenges our expectations.

Not only is the date far from the freak matching romp we all expected, but it's actually something of a disaster, with Ava shooting down every personal detail or interesting topic that O’Shon attempts to bring up between them. In true Abbott fashion, it’s an absolutely brilliant twist. Considering the months of build-up and foreshadowing, we expected the tension between them to instantly erupt. Yet, when push comes to shove, O’Shon is ready to end the date early, leaving both us and Ava herself shocked by the letdown. Considering the hardships Ava has already faced this season, it is certainly a tough watch, as Ava genuinely believes that the brazen side of her that we all know and love is what O’Shon wants. However, this seemingly disappointing development isn’t just for shock value. In fact, it sets up one of the finest dynamics the show has ever attempted.

Ava and O’Shon Have a Much Deeper Connection Brewing Now on 'Abbott Elementary'