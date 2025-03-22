Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 18.

If there’s any one sitcom that’s proud to dismantle its own status quo, it’s Abbott Elementary. Part of what has kept the show so fresh as it ages is Abbott’s refusal to become stale, often reinventing itself from season to season, and in many cases, episode to episode. A tradition that really began with Season 3, Abbott has implanted plenty of changes and twists, constantly challenging its characters and expanding its universe.

However, the show’s latest outing drops its biggest bombshell yet with the dismissal of beloved Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James). It’s certainly a heartbreaking and dramatic turn of events, one that leaves the school and Ava in a state of uncertainty the likes of which viewers have never before seen. But Ava’s termination isn’t actually a bad thing. In fact, it serves as an important turning point for the character and offers an exciting reset to the school as a whole.

Ava Has Become a Better Person on 'Abbott Elementary'

We’ve covered Ava’s character development extensively over the last three years. Looking back at Season 1, it’s hard to overlook just how far Ava has come. She started as the show’s undeniable (yet ridiculously hilarious) antagonist, going after Janine (Quinta Brunson) mercilessly and uncomfortably flirting with Gregory (Tyler James Williams). Yet, the more audiences have gotten to know Ava, the more they’ve realized just how nuanced and deep she is. Over the years, she’s made the transition from villain to anti-hero in a way that makes it impossible not to root for her, even when she makes questionable decisions. However, as Abbott’s scheme of blackmailing the nearby golf course unravels—thanks to Krystal (Tatyana Ali)—Ava reaches an important next step for her character.

As the district demands to know who is responsible for the illegal blackmailing of the golf course, Ava steps up and takes the blame, ultimately leading to her permanent (for now, anyway) dismissal as Abbott's principal. With that selfless move, Avahas completed her journey from villain to hero, and the weight of her sacrifice cannot be understated. Sure, Ava initially thought she would only be put on temporary leave, but her actions once the termination is made permanent solidify her redemption arc. After all, Ava has never been shy about expressing her emotions, and the old Ava most definitely would have made a scene. One needn’t look any further than the last time her job was in jeopardy.

Heck, Ava isn’t even responsible for the actions that get her fired, considering that Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter, Jacob (Chris Perfetti), and Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) were also involved in the blackmail scheme at the start of the season. Sure, she may have participated after the fact, but even then, her involvement has almost always been to serve her students and the bigger picture. When push comes to shove, however, Ava self-destructs for the good of everyone except herself.

Ava’s Exit Sets Up a New Chapter for 'Abbott Elementary'