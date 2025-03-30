Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4.

No matter the show or genre, nothing gets TV viewers talking like a good twist. Occasionally resetting a show’s status quo is key to keeping the audience interested, even when it comes to sitcoms. However, if the show is Abbott Elementary, it's important to expect the unexpected. Over the course of its four-season run, the show has continued to be refreshing by balancing familiarity with dynamic new stories. Whether it's Janine (Quinta Brunson) enjoying a season-long stint away from the school or Babrara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) having to reconsider her future, Abbott has proven that it will continue to grow and challenge itself — not just season to season, but week to week.

Such a practice has never been more obvious than it has been with Ava’s (Janelle James) arc this season. Last week’s outing rocked viewers when the iconic principal was dismissed from her position at the elementary school, but the show’s latest outing upped its Ava twist in a way we didn't expect. Not only does it pull back more layers of Ava’s mysterious life, but it also reveals something much deeper about Abbott's cast as a whole.

Ava’s Success Actually Makes Her a Deeper Character on 'Abbott Elementary'

Ava has always had a flair for the dramatic. It’s part of what made her such a lovable character on Abbott Elementary, even before her redemption arc began. From her claims of fortune and fame to her outlandish sense of self-worth, her ideas are endlessly entertaining. Despite her larger-than-life attitude, both Abbott’s characters and viewers have often questioned just how legitimate Ava’s lifestyle is. Her “party girl” aesthetic has already been challenged a number of times this season, with a much darker side of the character’s past recently revealed. This week’s episode initially seems to be heading in the same direction, especially after Ava claims she’s in demand for TED Talks. Janine's convinced otherwise, and it seems as though her suspicions will be confirmed in a disheartening way when Janine, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) track Ava down at her speaking engagement inside a two-star hotel. However, much to the surprise of everyone, Ava’s "Teb Talk" is a massive hit, filled with admirers, party lights, and even Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis). While it’s a hilarious and surprising reveal, Abbott Elementary's latest Ava twist has a much deeper meaning.

Given all that viewers have learned about Ava over the years, it would have been easy to show that her real life is a letdown when compared to her boastful stories — but the fact that it’s even larger than she let on adds so much more nuance to her firing, and a whole new layer to her character. Given how packed the venue is, the moment elevates Ava from egotistical elementary school principal to a full-fledged Philly celebrity. Honestly, considering how hard life has been for Ava, it’s so much more gratifying to find out how beloved she is outside the school. Sure, there could have been a great storyline that came out of finding out Ava wasn’t the glamorous superstar she claimed to be. But the deconstruction of Ava’s persona could have also ruined her character long-term, and seeing just how honest she’s actually been all of these years is so rewarding and unexpected.

When the series started, Ava claimed she only took the principal gig at Abbott Elementary because she needed a job, but years of side-hustling have certainly paid off. In fact, it’s not a stretch to say Ava doesn’t need Abbott at all. Considering how selfish she often portrays herself to be, her undeniable success only serves to make her character deeper. The show has revealed that, despite her disdain for the troubles that come with public school work, she does undeniably care for the kids — and given how powerful and successful she is outside of the school, the years she stayed there are solely out of the goodness of her heart. Heck, she flat-out says Abbott isn’t her main source of income, and she isn’t lying. Of all the secrets Ava has kept over the years, the most beautiful is that she kept working at Abbott for more than money. Of course, just because Ava doesn’t need Abbott doesn’t mean Abbott doesn’t need her.

Ava and Janine's Friendship Has Also Grown Stronger on 'Abbott Elementary'