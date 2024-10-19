Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 2.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 has brought back all of its fan-favorite characters for another school year, but from the beginning, there is one major change. After three seasons of build-up, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) are finally a couple. But their relationship doesn't just affect them. All the teachers are irritated by their attempts to hide it, but Jacob's (Chris Perfetti) storyline, in particular, was certain to change when they began dating. Previously, Jacob spent considerable time as the friend caught between Janine and Gregory's building romance. No longer needed to encourage them to get together, Jacob threatened to become a perpetual third wheel until Season 4 gave him his own story.

As a teacher at the school, Jacob shows up a lot in the series, but usually, he is in the B-plot or becomes the character giving advice rather than making decisions. Rarely the focus of the series, Jacob has been relegated to the position of punchline. While Janine has always been the central character, other teachers have shown considerable growth over the years. Gregory went from unsure of himself to an invested educator. Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) learned to recognize that other people have other ways of doing things. Even Ava (Janelle James) proved herself an unorthodox but vital part of the school's dynamic. Jacob has not had the same opportunities, but Season 4 quickly gives him his own storyline as he handles a ringworm outbreak in Episode 2 The change has been gradual, as the character started doing more in Season 3, but Jacob being the central element of the episode proves that the character won't be pushed to the sidelines in the wake of Janine and Gregory's relationship and allows the show to expand into new territory.

What Does Jacob Do in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 Episode 2?

Finally the center of the story, Jacob first notices the ringworm outbreak in his class. Though the teachers instantly isolate him and his students, Jacob unintentionally enables the spread. This twist highlights his desire to be liked by his students, who accuse him of being a dictator when he tries to enforce the isolation his colleagues believe is necessary. When the ringworm spreads, Jacob comes up with a new solution: one teacher watching a room full of children with the infection, and volunteers to sacrifice himself for the greater good. Jacob even calls himself a hero, having won the appreciation of his coworkers, though it doesn't actually stop the ringworm from spreading.

Jacob's story provides character growth as he goes from dismissing the concerns of his coworkers to volunteering to contain the infection. This is especially important as the issue stems from the difference in their classes. Jacob is unconcerned about the spread because he believes it's easy to keep the kids apart, but he teaches the older students at Abbott while the rest have young students who are more difficult to separate. What may not be a huge issue for Jacob is a challenge for the rest of the school, and realizing that, Jacob takes responsibility, proving that he is willing to learn from others.

'Abbott Elementary' Has Slowly Expanded Jacob's Role

Though Jacob's big scenes are few and far between, he has gotten a hero moment in the past. In the previous season, Jacob was the one who arranged for the students to have their field trip despite the financial issues that should have prevented it. While even Janine had other things to focus on, Jacob relentlessly searched for a solution to the problem, eventually coming up with the idea of taking them to the park and getting a room full of strangers to help make the reservations. Allowing Jacob to fill Janine's typical role of creatively solving a problem to benefit the students gave him a chance to demonstrate his priorities, as most of the teachers have. However, he did not significantly grow as a character, and Season 3 did not give him many other opportunities to do so.

Jacob is seen developing a friendship with Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) when they become roommates, getting advice from Gregory about breaking up with his boyfriend, and being hurt when Barbara and Melissa use AI to respond to his emails. Yet, all these things are side stories and do not make him the sole focus. These stories, although Jacob is important to them, do not give him significant character growth. Jacob becoming the central focus of "Ringworm" proves that the series is willing to separate him from other characters' arcs and give him a chance to grow. Though the character has become a larger presence over the years, Season 4 is a big step for Jacob and long overdue.

Making Jacob a Larger Character Benefits 'Abbott Elementary'

Jacob has long served as Janine's best friend at Abbott and was instrumental in helping Gregory grow into the teacher he is, but his lack of individual plots has kept him stagnant. Because of his friendship with both Janine and Gregory, he helped push them together, encouraging them, but now that they are firmly in a relationship, there is no need for that role. In "Ringworm," he even makes a joke about this dynamic, asking if the couple needs a third wheel for their movie night before things get derailed by the outbreak. Abbott Elementary finally gives Jacob his own purpose, preventing him from falling into the trap of being the third wheel.

Of course, one episode is not enough to accomplish this, but the series sets up a new dynamic for Jacob. "Ringworm" highlights one of the major differences in teaching older students compared to the other teachers' young ones. Because most of the teachers have younger students, this is not something the series has explored, but Jacob's relationship with his students opens up new possibilities. Though they have given him the name "Mr. C" for his corny jokes, Jacob embraces it. Also, he is willing to learn from them as they inspire his solution to the ringworm outbreak. Moving in this direction not only allows Abbott Elementary to explore Jacob's character but also improves the show by opening up new areas of education to explore.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. with new episodes airing on Wednesdays.

