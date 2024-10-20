Abbott Elementary is always at its best when it's challenging the status quo. Whether it’s Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) standing up for herself, or the evolution of Ava (Janelle James), the characters are never stagnant, and neither are their relationships with one another. When the series began, there were plenty of personality clashes between the staff. But no two characters have feuded quite like Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Ava. Janine’s ambitious personality has always been the bane of Ava’s existence. However, the show’s latest outing reveals that the two make far better friends than enemies.

Janine and Ava Are ‘Abbott Elementary’s Best Secret Team

Close

Though the school already has a lot on its plate with a nearby golf course being constructed, something even worse takes center stage in the season’s second episode, titled "Ringworm". While most of Abbott’s staff immediately freaks out, Janine volunteers to help, but she’s not the only one interested in leading the charge, as Ava chaotically wants to take control. In theory, this should cause pure anarchy, with Janine’s calm, strategic planning and Ava’s terror, but it’s those differences that actually make them a great team. Their determination mixed with their yin and yang personalities combine to form a tactical plan. Their methods of isolation regarding those in the affected parts of the school are certainly strict but only speak to how effective their united leadership skills are. From actual barriers to Janine’s reasoning and, when needed, Ava’s unruly ordering, the school’s only sense of peace is a direct result of the dynamic female duo.

The actual effectiveness of their contrasting forms of leadership doesn't stop in planning either. Those aforementioned barriers are only made effective because of their partnership. Janine is thoughtful when it comes to implementing the ground rules for the school to follow which, while strict, are airtight. Ava, on the other hand, is able to put her doomsday preparation to good use. If there's one thing Ava takes seriously, it's self-preservation and her hazmat-wearing bedlam forces everyone to follow the rules – even if it's out of fear – such as when Jacob is reluctant to let students even use the restroom. Heck, the only one brave enough to test the quarantine is Barbara, arguably the only character more powerful than the dynamic duo. But while their approach may be different, Ava and Janine's partnership reveals a deeper connection between Abbott's favorite educator and its tone-deaf principal.

Janine and Ava Are More Alike Than They Realize

Ava and Janine also have much more in common besides having feelings for Gregory (Tyler James Williams), and “Ringworm” makes this perfectly clear. While played for laughs, the two construct eerily similar plans to deal with the issues, so much so that they freak each other out. Their previously mentioned methods are vastly different, but the two complement each other beautifully. Both have plenty of ambition, and both like to take the wheel in times of calamity, and now viewers are finding out that they think alike as well!

As Abbott often faces crises both big and small, it’s high time that these two put their past behind them and continue the efforts displayed in this latest episode. The first two seasons have already hinted at the impending issues coming from the new golf course. It's also made clear that the other educators and the PTA aren't exactly sure how to stop the problems. As those frustrations continue, it would be wonderful to see these characters come up with more plans to save the school. They’re truly a super team and exactly the leaders that the beloved school needs to keep from falling apart.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.