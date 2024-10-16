Abbott Elementary is back on our screens, and that's cause for celebration. The Emmy-winning series is now in its fourth season, and with a new episode airing this evening, Collider is thrilled to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, entitled "Ringworm." In tonight's episode, a student in Jacob's class is discovered to have, you guessed it, ringworm. The staff has to band together to stop the spread from affecting the entire school. Grimy kids in an elementary school is a very real fear, and the germophobe Gregory is suffering his worst nightmare, as you can see in our exclusive preview.

The cast of Abbott Elementary features Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, an optimistic second-grade teacher, and Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, a substitute turned full-time teacher. Janelle James plays Ava Coleman, the hysterically incompetent principal, while Sheryl Lee Ralph stars as Barbara Howard, a wise and veteran kindergarten teacher. Lisa Ann Walter is Melissa Schemmenti, a street-smart second-grade teacher, Chris Perfetti is Jacob Hill, the quirky and well-meaning history teacher, and William Stanford Davis plays Mr Johnson, the school's wildly overqualified custodian.

How Good Is 'Abbott Elementary'?

Abbott Elementary's Emmy nominations and wins should give you a general idea about how good the series is, but awards don't mean everything. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has an average rating of 99% across all four seasons, while the Popcornmeter, which measures the audience reactions, is at 86%. The series has also continued to hold, and even gain viewers as it's gone on. The fifth episode of Season 3 even managed to set a new streaming record, as the viewership went up 421% from its original airing.

Collider's Samantha Coley reviewed Season 4, and labelled it as "still an A+" in their 8/10 review, heaping praise on the performances of the cast, and hailing its ability to make you laugh and also endear you to the characters and the world in which they inhabit.

"With relationship dynamics both fresh and familiar, Abbott Elementary is as funny and feel-good as ever. The series remains a top-tier sitcom, standing out among its peers as one you can put on over and over and still laugh at the jokes as if it’s your first time hearing them. The show is also both laugh-out-loud funny and deeply endearing, as there isn’t one character or actor in the ensemble that isn’t as charming as they are comical. On top of the quick-witted writing, the physical comedy is another strength. The show's fourth wall breaks pull you into the halls of Abbott Elementary with ease. Though it's the first show to employ this tactic, in its fourth season, Abbott Elementary has more than earned its place among all-time favorites of the genre, like The Office and Parks and Recreation."

New episodes of Abbott Elementary Season 4 will air every Wednesday on ABC at 9 PM ET. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above. You can catch up with previous episodes on Hulu.

