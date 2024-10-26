Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 3.

Abbott Elementary has always gone above and beyond to challenge its characters. From Ava (Janelle James) becoming the school’s unlikely hero to Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) making their relationship official, the school-set series has never let its stars become stagnant. This week’s episode sought to shake up none other than Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter). Already known for her tough persona, Melissa has never had a problem solidifying where she stands with others. But, while the show’s latest outing doesn’t change the character viewers have loved all these years, it reveals a surprising new side to the teacher.

Melissa’s Level of Affection in “Class Pet” Is Surprising

Melissa has always been complex, from her flirtatious side to the part of her that loves to cook, and even her party girl persona seen in the Season 3 finale. But the episode “Class Pet” reveals a side of her that not even she knew she had. When the district sends Janine money to buy class pets, Melissa is initially unhappy with the guinea pig she is given. She admits she never liked pets, having grown up without them, but soon becomes attached to the chubby little guy, who she names Sweet Cheeks.

It's a fun twist on the character, as Melissa is usually set in her ways, and the audience being able to watch this change unfold is exciting. Melissa's new affection becomes noticeably extreme when she falls so in love with Sweet Cheeks that she is willing to lie to her class, saying he died in order to take him home herself and protect him from student care. It’s interesting for a character who is often honest to a fault, spewing the truth with biting honesty. She's had romantic relationships before, such as Gary (Bruno Amato), but even Melissa's closest connections are nothing compared to the love she has for Sweet Cheeks. But once Melissa comes clean, the twist on the character actually makes perfect sense.

Melissa's Empathy Has Been Inside Her Character All Along

Close

Melissa may be rough around the edges when compared to Abbott’s other educators. Still, she has always had an affection for the things and people she cares about, an element that has become increasingly apparent over the years. Despite her differences with Jacob (Chris Perfetti), she allows him to move into her home. The same can be said for her relationship with Janine. Like many, Melissa is not necessarily fond of Janine at the start, but as she gets to know her, she becomes something of a mentor and, even more so, a friend. Yet Melissa's dedication to her students is, arguably, even stronger. During her read-a-thon, she stops at nothing to help a struggling student find success. So, Melissa’s newfound love for Sweet Cheeks is actually a reflection of who she is beneath her gruff exterior.

Moreover, Melissa has always been fiercely protective of her school and her friends, even when annoyed with a situation. Often, she has gone above and beyond to protect her students' needs, even if that meant working with less savory connections. Her absconding with Sweet Cheeks and subsequent lying is solely Melissa doing what she thinks is best to keep her new love alive and well. One can’t blame her for not necessarily trusting her students to do so after their various displays of underdeveloped care. Of course, in true Melissa fashion, she has to come clean, and still puts extra care into breaking the news to her students. Sure, she has to tell a little white lie, saying that Sweet Cheeks has a twin, but it’s a much more caring solution than potentially traumatizing the kids by telling them what actually happened. What Abbott Elementary's latest episode confirms, however, is that this new side of Melissa has been the backbone of her character since the very beginning. It’s the same fierce guardianship that makes her such a great teacher, loyal friend, and now, a lover of guinea pigs.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Lisa Ann Walter , Chris Perfetti , Janelle James , William Stanford Davis , Zack Fox , Courtney Taylor , Nikea Gamby-Turner , Josh Segarra , Mason Renfro , Jerry Minor , Larry Owens , Nate' Jones , Lela Hoffmeister , Vince Staples , Kimia Behpoornia , Dillion Blake Allen , Reggie Conquest , Kate Peterman , Keyla Monterroso Mejia , Benjamin Norris , Aayden William , Ben Onyx Dowdy Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4 Creator(s) Quinta Brunson Story By Quinta Brunson Writers Quinta Brunson Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu , HBO Max Showrunner Quinta Brunson Where To Watch Hulu Expand

Watch on Hulu